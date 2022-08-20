NFL Draft Profile: Broderick Jones, Offensive Lineman, Georgia Bulldogs

#59

Pos: OT

Ht: 6041

Wt: 285

40: 5.07

DOB: 5/16/2001

Hometown: Lithonia, GA

High School: Lithonia

Eligibility: 2023

Broderick Jones

Georgia Bulldogs

One-Liners

The tools are there for Jones to be a first-round pick, he just needs to show a lot of improvement this fall.

Evaluation:

On film, Jones is an easy mover. He has a smooth kick slide and possesses quick feet to mirror pass rushers. Jones’ nimble feet and quickness allow him to stay in front of pass rushers. When Jones plays with good pad level in pass protection, rushers struggle to win the outside track against him. Jones is just too quick, with the knee bend to keep defenders from dipping under him. On the move, Jones is really fast. He gets upfield in a hurry and uses his length to get his hands on defenders. Jones’ length really stands out. He doesn’t know how to use his long arms yet but when he does, Jones will have an elite combination of length and quickness. In the run game, Jones consistently got his hands on defenders but his hand placement was all over the palace. This allowed defenders to get inside of Jones’ chest and drive him backward. Jones also played too high on the majority of his reps. He doesn’t have the natural play strength or and anchor to do that. In the run game, because of his lack of strength and hand placement, defenders were able to easily avoid Jones and get to the ball carrier. He had several negative reps in the run game. On the move as well, Jones played too high and out of control, allowing defenders to easily shed him. Overall, Jones is a work in progress but his upside is immense. It is hard to find Jones’ movement skills and length, making him an ideal left tackle at the next level. He needs to get a lot stronger and improve his technique. Having only played 463 snaps in two seasons, Jones needs more experience. He looked lost at times but that could be attributed to his limited career reps. Even if he doesn’t take a massive jump next season, Jones’ natural tools won’t get him out of day two. If he shows improved play strength and has more success next season, Jones will compete to be one of the first tackles off the board.

Grade:

3rd Round