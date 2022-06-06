Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Michael Mayer, Tight End, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer
Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer
Notre Dame logo

#87
Pos: TE
Ht: 6044
Wt: 249
40: 4.74
DOB: 07/06/
Hometown: Independence, KY
High School: Covington Catholic
Eligibility: 2023

Michael Mayer
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Background:

Michael Mayer has made a major impact for the Fighting Irish beginning his freshman year where he played in all twelve games. Starting versus Duke he had three receptions for thirty eight yards. After a great start to his career, his sophomore year, he started all twelve games and lead the team in catches and tied for first for touchdowns. He impressed versus Florida State with nine catches for one hundred and twenty yards. At his size, Mayer is built like a perfect tight end for any team.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Aidan O'Connell, Quarterback, Purdue Boilermakers

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
Indiana CB Tiawan Mullen
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tiawan Mullen, Cornerback, Indiana Hoosiers

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
Notre Dame LB JD Bertrand
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: JD Bertrand, Linebacker, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 5, 2022
Syracuse LB Mikel Jones
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mikel Jones, Linebacker, Syracuse Orange

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 5, 2022
Cincinnati LB Deshawn Pace
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Deshawn Pace, Linebacker, Cincinnati Bearcats

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 5, 2022
Oregon State LB Omar Speights
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Omar Speights, Linebacker, Oregon State Beavers

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 4, 2022
Clemson LB Jake Venables
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jake Venables, Linebacker, Clemson Tigers

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 4, 2022
Ohio State LB Palaie Gaoteote IV
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Palaie Gaoteote IV, Linebacker, Ohio State Buckeyes

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 4, 2022