NFL Draft Profile: Michael Mayer, Tight End, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

#87

Pos: TE

Ht: 6044

Wt: 249

40: 4.74

DOB: 07/06/

Hometown: Independence, KY

High School: Covington Catholic

Eligibility: 2023

Michael Mayer

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Background:

Michael Mayer has made a major impact for the Fighting Irish beginning his freshman year where he played in all twelve games. Starting versus Duke he had three receptions for thirty eight yards. After a great start to his career, his sophomore year, he started all twelve games and lead the team in catches and tied for first for touchdowns. He impressed versus Florida State with nine catches for one hundred and twenty yards. At his size, Mayer is built like a perfect tight end for any team.