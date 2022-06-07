NFL Draft Profile: Peter Skoronski, Offensive Lineman, Northwestern Wildcats

#77

Pos: iOL

Ht: 6032

Wt: 294

DOB: 07/31/

Hometown: Park Ridge, IL

High School: Maine South

Eligibility: 2023

Peter Skoronski

Northwestern Wildcats

Background:

For Northwestern, Skoronski was named All-Big Ten Second Team, the first Northwestern player to do so since 2017. Even as a first-year player, he started all the games where he helped his team earn sixteen rushing touchdowns and over one hundred and sixty-two yards per game. Pro Football Focus rated him as the highest graded true freshman and Skoronski will certainly be on people’s radar for this coming season.