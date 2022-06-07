NFL Draft Profile: Peter Skoronski, Offensive Lineman, Northwestern Wildcats
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Northwestern iOL Peter Skoronski
#77
Pos: iOL
Ht: 6032
Wt: 294
DOB: 07/31/
Hometown: Park Ridge, IL
High School: Maine South
Eligibility: 2023
Peter Skoronski
Northwestern Wildcats
Background:
For Northwestern, Skoronski was named All-Big Ten Second Team, the first Northwestern player to do so since 2017. Even as a first-year player, he started all the games where he helped his team earn sixteen rushing touchdowns and over one hundred and sixty-two yards per game. Pro Football Focus rated him as the highest graded true freshman and Skoronski will certainly be on people’s radar for this coming season.
