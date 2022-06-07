Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Draft Profile: Peter Skoronski, Offensive Lineman, Northwestern Wildcats

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Northwestern iOL Peter Skoronski
Northwestern iOL Peter Skoronski
Northwestern logo

#77
Pos: iOL
Ht: 6032
Wt: 294
DOB: 07/31/
Hometown: Park Ridge, IL
High School: Maine South
Eligibility: 2023

Peter Skoronski
Northwestern Wildcats

Background:

For Northwestern, Skoronski was named All-Big Ten Second Team, the first Northwestern player to do so since 2017. Even as a first-year player, he started all the games where he helped his team earn sixteen rushing touchdowns and over one hundred and sixty-two yards per game. Pro Football Focus rated him as the highest graded true freshman and Skoronski will certainly be on people’s radar for this coming season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Northwestern Wildcats
Northwestern Wildcats

Nebraska OT Turner Corcoran
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Turner Corcoran, Offensive Lineman, Nebraska Cornhuskers

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
Texas A&M RB Devon Achane
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Devon Achane, Running Back, Texas A&M Aggies

By The NFL Draft Biblejust now
WR Quentin Johnston TCU
Mocks

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Skilled Position Prospects Continue To Dominate

By Zack Patraw17 hours ago
Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Aidan O'Connell, Quarterback, Purdue Boilermakers

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 6, 2022
Indiana CB Tiawan Mullen
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tiawan Mullen, Cornerback, Indiana Hoosiers

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 6, 2022
Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Michael Mayer, Tight End, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 6, 2022
Notre Dame LB JD Bertrand
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: JD Bertrand, Linebacker, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 5, 2022
Syracuse LB Mikel Jones
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Mikel Jones, Linebacker, Syracuse Orange

By The NFL Draft BibleJun 5, 2022