NFL Draft Profile: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech Red Raiders

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson
texas tech red raiders logo

Tyree Wilson
Texas Tech Red Raiders

#19
Pos: EDGE
Ht: 6050
Wt: 270
Hand: 978
Arm: 3558
Wing: 8558
40: 4.75
DOB: 5/20/2000
Hometown: New London, TX
High School: West Rusk
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Tyree Wilson is a returning starter for Texas Tech in 2021, where he started all thirteen games and was the leader in tackles for loss and sacks. Wilson began his college football career at Texas A&M, where he played in twelve games but made a true impact at Texas Tech. From Henderson, Texas, Wilson had over two hundred tackles during his high school career at West Rusk High School. He was a three-star recruit who was the thirty-second best player in the entire state of Texas. With Wilson coming back for the 2022 season, Texas Tech will have a veteran leader on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders

