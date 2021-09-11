NFL Draft Profile: O'Cyrus Torrence, Offensive Guard, Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns

#58

Pos: OG

Ht: 6050

Wt: 335

DOB: 1/20/00

Eligible: 2022

Greensburg, LA

St. Helena Central High School

O'Cyrus Torrence

Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns

Pros:

Leinweber: Big, well-proportioned guard. Torrence is a mobile blocker, possessing good short-area quickness. His good leg drive is apparent as he creates movement at favorable angles. He displays finishing ability against off-balance defenders. Keeping his feet moving when bull rushed, Torrence allows himself the chance to recover.

Cons:

Leinweber: Below average upper body strength causes his strike to have a minor impact at the point of attack, furthermore, he can lose his balance when trying to land blows. Torrence gets his chest attacked and forced back decisively, occasionally. He whiffs at the point of attack against quick defenders on zone blocking concepts. Below average grip strength and length allow opponents to break free when extending. He lacks locating skills at the second level. Torrence fails to win the leverage battle and struggles to seal rush lanes. He is unable to power step and shut down rushers at his shoulder. In pass protection, he does not recognize stunts and is late to find work.

Summary:

Leinweber: Mobile guard with good size and short-area athleticism. Torrence lacks upper body strength and is susceptible to whiffing. He does not establish leverage and is a below-average processor. Torrence projects as a developmental guard who has the athleticism and size to make a roster in the future if he can significantly improve technical areas of his game. He will fight for a practice squad spot early on.

One-Liners

Leinweber: Mobile guard who is very raw technically. Size and athleticism make him a developmental prospect.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Leinweber: 5.4 / 6.3