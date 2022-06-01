NFL Draft Profile: Joey Porter Jr., Cornerback, Penn State Nittany Lions
NFL Draft profile scouting report for Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.
#9
Pos: CB
Ht: 6020
Wt: 195
40: 4.47
DOB: 7/26/2000
Hometown: Bakersfield, CA
High School: North Allegheny Senior
Eligibility: 2023
Joey Porter Jr.
Penn State Nittany Lions
“My dad went through this all before, so just being able to talk to him about all of this stuff is the most important thing. He’s already taken the path that I want to take, so all of those little tips and suggestions are big for me." - Joey Porter Jr.
Scroll to Continue