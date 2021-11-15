NFL Draft Profile: Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle, Ohio State Buckeyes

#79

Pos: OT

Ht: 6080

Wt: 360

DOB: 8/6/_

Eligible: 2022

Indianapolis, IN

Ben Davis High School

Dawand Jones

Ohio State Buckeyes

Pros:

Lamattina: Jones consistently shows good strength within his hands. Hands pop with contact and can create extension with his longer arms attached to the frame. His length helps him immensely on the edge to make up for the lack of quickness in pass protection. He does show good vertical quickness off the line as a run blocker. He has a solid base as a pass protector to anchor down when he gets off the line efficiently and makes good contact. Looks to be a good athlete for his size that could intrigue some teams as a developmental project.

Cons:

Lamattina: He doesn’t have a ton of flexibility in his stance at the line of scrimmage because of his size. Movement ability off the line is fair, but nothing special. He definitely has to over-compensate by widening his stance to be able to have a faster drop-step. His lower half has less mass than his upper half which shows at times in his balance. He sometimes comes unhinged in run blocking situations, struggling to truly latch on and follow through with blocks to the whistle. He will also overextend or over-compensate for his length when trying to initiate contact, causing him to whiff on blocks. He creates good contact but needs to work on grip and consistent flow of power through his hands to clean defenders out of the play. He may find struggles in his transition to deal with pass rushers with explosiveness and quick hands to swipe his arms away at the point of attack. Pretty stiff player, struggles to open up his hips and get down the pocket with his legs. Doesn’t appear to have the required functional strength when on the back foot. This goes hand-in-hand with his body control not being where it needs to be either to truly be an impactful blocker at the next level.

Summary:

Lamattina: Dawand Jones is a mammoth of a right tackle for the Buckeyes. His biggest strengths go hand-in-hand with his frame, being his raw power and length. He shows good ability as a vertical, power-run blocker with his ability to dislodge defensive lineman at the line of scrimmage. He also shows flashes of foot quickness and length to protect the pocket. Overall, his struggles come with his overall athleticism and ability to finish. He starts off plays well, but doesn’t currently possess the hand technique or body control to finish plays through the whistle. Teams may be intrigued by his size and power while recognizing there is a lot of work left to be done with his overall technique.

Background:

Hometown is Indianapolis, Indiana. Attended Ben Davis HS. Rated as a three-star recruit and top 90 offensive tackle in the country. Top 15 overall player in the state of Indiana. Also had D1 offers to play basketball out of high school. Helped team to an undefeated season in 2017 (his first year as a starter). 6A All-State selection in 2017. Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 team selection in 2018. Majoring in communications. Son of Deanna Jones.

One-Liners

Lamattina: Jones is a mammoth right tackle for the Buckeyes who offers size, length and power. He lacks the body control and technique right now to finish reps with consistency.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Lamattina: 6.4 / 7.5