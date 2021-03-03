Alex Smith has been released by Washington. Where does he go from here?

According to reports, the Washington Football Team plans to release the 2020 Comeback Player of the Year. In November 2018, quarterback Alex Smith suffered an injury so gruesome that doctors feared he could lose his leg. Fast-forward to November 2020, when Smith started his first game in two years after Kyle Allen was lost for the season because of an ankle injury. The former 49er and Chief went led Washington to the playoffs in a weak NFC East division. Nonetheless, the team has apparently decided to move on from Smith, who will be 37 in May.

Several teams may be interested in the veteran should he hit the market, thanks to his safe play-style and his work mentoring Chiefs’ 2017 first-round pick Patrick Mahomes.

San Francisco 49ers

There would be poetic justice in the 49ers bringing back the first overall pick of the 2005 draft. San Francisco’s current quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play throughout his career. What’s more, he has an expensive contract with the 49ers. Smith offers a similar play-style at a lower price. Furthermore, the Utah product can serve as a bridge and mentor the organization’s next young quarterback. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the league’s top offensive minds and can likely help Smith produce to his fullest potential.

Chicago Bears

The Bears are one of the veteran quarterback’s best bets at seeing the field in 2021. Mitchell Trubisky has not lived up to expectations since being drafted second overall in 2018 and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent. Smith would be a serviceable bridge to the team’s next young passer; in the meantime, he can manage the offense at a high enough level for Chicago’s strong defense to win games. In addition, Bears head coach Matt Nagy was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City during two of the best seasons Smith has had in his career. This level of familiarity, combined with the chance at playing time, may generate interest for both sides.

New England Patriots

Despite being led by the greatest head coach in NFL history, the Patriots failed to perform at a high level in 2020. The team severely lacks pass-catching talent and may lose incumbent starter Cam Newton to free agency. Moreover, the team is likely not in range to take a premier quarterback in the upcoming draft. So, signing with New England would give Smith a chance to start in 2021. He would be a short-term improvement over 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham. Additionally, he is a reasonable bridge option to the team’s next young quarterback - whether or not that player is the third-year Auburn product.

Jacksonville Jaguars

At the surface level, the Jaguars do not need to sign a quarterback in free agency. The team is positioned to take the passer of their choice with the first pick of the draft. That said, Smith has an attractive resume as a mentor to highly-drafted quarterbacks. The veteran would be both a serviceable backup and a model for whichever rookie ends up in Jacksonville. Smith also has a personal connection with new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, who led the Utah football program during Smith’s college career.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are not in the market for a starting quarterback. The team recently traded for Carson Wentz, who was in Philadelphia when Colts head coach Frank Reich was on the Eagles’ coaching staff. Wentz’s youth and talent, along with the preexisting relationship, should be enough to earn the former second-overall pick a full season as the starter. That said, the former Eagle has struggled with injuries throughout his entire career. Of course, Reich should appreciate the importance of quarterback depth after winning a Super Bowl as Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator due, in large part, to backup Nick Foles. In a pinch, Smith can keep an otherwise-strong roster afloat.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have been at the center of the quarterback rumor mill this offseason. The team already has the 2020 fifth-overall selection Tua Tagovailoa but has reportedly shown interest in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Should the team choose to stick with its rookie passer, Smith would be a noteworthy mentor for the young quarterback. In 2020, the Dolphins rotated between Tagovailoa and 2021 free agent Ryan Fitzpatrick. It stands to reason that Smith may be able to both see the field and help a promising young quarterback develop in Miami.

Solid quarterback play is a hot commodity in the NFL. Smith can satisfy a team’s needs in two ways. First, he can serve as a bridge or mentor to any young passers on the roster; second, he is good enough to help an otherwise impressive roster win games. The 16-year veteran has accumulated valuable on-field experience at the NFL level. Smith may be a more sought-after free agent than many expect.

