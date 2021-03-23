Caleb Farley to Miss Pro Day Due to Back Surgery

One of the top cornerbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft will not be participating in his pro day due to back surgery.

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will undergo a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, according to Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Back specialist Dr. Robert Watkins will perform the procedure and the surgery will cause Farley to miss the Hokies' Pro Day on March 26. It is an outpatient procedure and Farley will return to Blacksburg and be available to meet with teams on Friday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rosenhaus said Farley would be cleared for complete activities before training camp.

Farley was a first-team Atlantic Coast Conference player in 2019, but oped out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Farley totaled 56 tackles, 19 passes defended and six interceptions in his 23-game career.

This isn't the first injury Farley has dealt with in his career. He had back spasms in 2019 and tore his ACL in a non-contact incident in 2017. Recent mock drafts have seen Farley slide into the late first round, and now we may see him slip farther back with this news. The versatile cornerback has been praises for his physical frame and instincts in coverage.

In the NFL Draft Bible's latest mock draft Monday, draft analyst Lorenz Leinweber has the Cowboys selecting Farley with the 10th overall selection. Dallas struggled mightily in the secondary of their defense last season, so there is no question that a balanced cornerback like Farley would be a solid addition for the Cowboys.

A teammate of Farley, tackle Christian Darrisaw, is set to work out at the March Pro Day. Darrisaw is another highly touted Hokie prospect in the 2021 draft, with some analysts predicting he will be the first offensive lineman to be selected.

The NFL officially announced plans Monday for this year's draft in Cleveland that begins April 29. The venue includes a giant stage on the riverfront, providing excellent backdrops for the NFL's future stars. The 2020 draft was done virtually during the pandemic, but was originally supposed to be in Las Vegas.

The 2021 NFL Draft is set to take place April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP