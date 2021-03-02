Hot Take Tuesday: Baron Browning is the best linebacker in the 2021 NFL Draft

The Super Bowl was a telltale sign of the importance of the new age linebacker. Having talents such as Lavonte David and Devin White are crucial in stopping pass-catching running backs and tight ends that have been giving defensive coordinators fits over the past decade. Even in years past, where no one could stop the Patriots dynasty; it wasn't because they had elite wideouts.

Rather, they could create mismatches with their running backs and tight ends. How do teams defend Rob Gronkowski or James White?

With these problems came a solution. Linebackers who have elite speed and can cover, aka tight end erasers or players that can stay with those shiftier running backs. This class features several of those prospects. One of which, Baron Browning of Ohio State, fits that mold to a tee and possesses the talent to end up as the best linebacker in the Class of 2021.

Coming out of high school, Browning was a consensus five-star recruit. He had offers from every major school in the nation and for good reason. His high school tape looks like an NFL player going up against the junior varsity. When it came to testing, Browning had the highest SPARQ rating of any linebacker in the country, timing 4.56 in the forty-yard dash at 232 pounds, with an incredible 37.4-inch vertical jump.

During his first two seasons on campus, Browning played more of a rotational role for the Buckeyes. The flashes were definitely there but due to the talent ahead of him, Browning wasn't able to show what he was fully capable of. In 2019, Ohio State hired Al Washington to be their linebacker coach and Browning flourished as a situational pass-rusher for the Buckeyes, especially down the stretch. He averaged nearly three pressures over his final four games of the season.

With Malik Harrison off to the NFL as a day two selection by the Baltimore Ravens, it was Browning's turn to take over as a starting linebacker. It was a classic case of a big-time program providing their older members, who were talented, the lion's share of snaps. This is why so many players at Ohio State or Alabama break out later on. Even in limited snaps, Browning had some unbelievable plays, where he showed off that impressive athleticism.

His overall explosion was phenomenal on his junior film and offensive linemen had a very difficult time stopping him off the edge. The pass-rush ability was great but he needed to show the scouts he could be a three-down player.

He did exactly that in 2020. In an abnormal year, where at times it looked like a long shot for the Big 10 to even play, Browning took full advantage of the limited season. He was still an elite blitzer but his tape displayed elite coverage ability for a linebacker. He moves so well that even some of the best tight ends like Pat Freiermuth couldn't get open against him. Browning vastly improved his instincts and that is an area of his game that should continue to progress as he gets more experience at the next level.

The Fort Worth Texas native is just beginning to scratch the surface of his true potential. His upside is that of a player who can cover move tight ends and slippery backs, while excelling as an elite blitzer. With the 4-2-5 becoming the most common defense in the NFL, teams will have no problem leaving him on the field all game.

Gone are the days of downhill, run-stuffing thumpers. Browning has the traits to be an All-Pro linebacker. The character Browning possesses is elite too. This is a player who had the talent to transfer and start anywhere during his career. Instead, he worked hard and showed out when given the opportunity. He never quit on Ohio State and teams will value that kind of person.

It is a loaded linebacker class but Browning has all the ingredients to end up as the best linebacker from the 2021 NFL draft.

