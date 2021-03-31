Justin Fields Set for Second Pro Day; 49ers will Attend

The San Francisco 49ers recently jumped from 12 to three in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In what is a rare year for high-end quarterback talent, each of the class’s four premier passers is worthy of a top-five selection. The general belief is that the 49ers are content with any of the class’s top three signal-callers. One of those quarterbacks may well be Justin Fields of Ohio State.

The Buckeyes football program held its annual pro day on March 30. Fields, who entered the 2020 season as the projected second pick of the draft, was arguably the days’ biggest winner. Despite his stellar season, the former No. 1 overall high-school recruit saw his draft stock fall as passers like Zach Wilson of BYU and Mac Jones of Alabama performed at high levels. At Ohio State’s Pro Day, Fields reminded teams of his arm strength, accuracy and general athleticism; he recorded a 4.45 40-yard dash at 227 pounds.

As if to confirm any suspicions that the Ohio State signal-caller is in the running for the third overall selection come draft day (if he is not taken before then), San Francisco has given a significant hint of interest in the young passer. Fields is set to conduct a second pro day in April at which 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is expected to be in attendance.

This year's draft has several potential franchise passers available. In fact, there is a legitimate possibility that the first four picks could be quarterbacks. The 49ers are doing their due diligence on all of the talented signal-callers. Fields had an outstanding career at Ohio State and could end up as a top-three pick on April 29.

