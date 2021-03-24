Reaction to Purdue Wide Receiver Rondale Moore Pro Day

One of the most polarizing prospects in the 2021 NFL draft is former Purdue wideout Rondale Moore. Moore made a name for himself during his freshman season. He single-handedly beat a top-10 team in the nation by torching Ohio State and specifically cornerback Shaun Wade for 194 total yards and two touchdowns. He finished the season with seven 100-yard games and a total of 13 touchdowns. It looked like Moore was going to progress into one of the best wide-receiver prospects in recent memory.

His tape backed up those lofty numbers. His performance against Ohio State and his season as a whole showed a wideout who dominated with the ball in his hands. Every time he touched the ball, Moore was a threat to take it to the house. It was truly incredible to watch. He got open with ease, broke tackles and could be moved all over the field. The only catch was that Moore was listed at only 5-foot-9, 180 pounds. His catch radius also wasn’t overly big, making him a player that needed some manufactured touches. In the modern game, though, players like that are legit weapons.

A player doesn’t have to be 6-foot-4 with long arms to be a dangerous target. Moore made up for it with elite traits. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash in the nation, coming out of high school at 4.33. Moore also had a 4.01 20-yard shuttle and a 42.7-inch vertical jump. Those numbers gave him the highest SPARQ athletic score out of any receiver in the nation. It appeared as if Moore was well on his way to being a first-round pick and the next Tyreek Hill.

To start his sophomore season, Moore had 124 yards receiving in Week 1 and 224 yards in Week 2. He picked up right where he left off from his freshman year. However, a hamstring injury hurt his production over the next few weeks and he was eventually forced to shut things down. It was a lost year for Moore, but his freshman tape was enough to give him lofty grades heading into the 2020 season.

With COVID-19 and the shortened season for the Big Ten, it obviously wasn’t a normal year. This was especially the case for Moore. He was dealing with a lower-body injury and every week it was a murky situation. No one ever knew if Moore was going to play. He ended up suiting up for three games and had a solid season. Moore’s tape didn’t replicate what he did in 2018 as a freshman, but it was good to see him back on the field.

There were still many question marks heading into his Pro Day, but he didn't disappoint athletically. Moore had a 42.5-inch vertical and ran a 4.29 40 yard dash. Those are phenomenal times. However, he measured at 5070, two inches smaller than his listed height. His Pro Day as a whole was spot on with Moore’s profile; he is a freak athlete who is undersized. There will be concerns surrounding his health and durability and whether he’ll ever be able to regain his freshman form. Those questions are valid, which is why Moore is now a Day-2 prospect.

Few players of Moore’s size are drafted in the top 100 and the last one was Dri Archer, who went 97th. It will be interesting to see if Moore is selected in the second round or falls to the third. It wouldn’t be shocking to see the latter in a loaded class, but what he did as a freshman was first-round material. The landing spot and how Moore is utilized will be crucial for his success. If he ends up in the right situation, Moore has Pro Bowl potential. If he goes to the wrong place, he’ll be looked back on as a one-year wonder. There is a big boom-or-bust label attached to Moore, which is why he is one of the most exciting and controversial prospects in the draft.

