TEST Football Academy 2021 FA Pro Day

On Saturday, March 6th, the TEST Football Academy in Martinsville, NJ hosted a pro day workout for the top free agents in the Tri-State area.

Owner Kevin Dunn, performance director Geir Gundmundsen, personal trainer Vance Matthews, advance scout Ric Serritella and Ryan Roberts of NFL Draft Bible were on-site to verify measurements and record times. The workout was conducted indoors on turf surface; forty-yard dash times were laser-timed, in addition to having handheld times recorded.

QB Kenji Bahar, Monmouth

Height: 6032 | Weight: 192.1 | Hand: 0918 | Arm: 3378 | Wingspan: 7900

Possesses a slingshot for an arm, gets rid of the ball quickly, which allows him to avoid sacks, shows a mechanically sound release and tends to make the correct throws. The Baltimore native hangs tough in the pocket and can also pick up a first down with his feet when needed.

WR Matt Sewall, Bryant

Height: 5086 | Weight: 185.5 | Hand: 0838 | Arm: 2900 | Wingspan: 6900 | Bench: DNP | Forty: 4.52 | Vertical: 36.5” | Broad: 9-11 | Shuttle: 4.03 | L-Drill: 6.84 | Sixty: 11.34

A sound route runner who is able to create separation in short areas, timed 4.47 handheld on second run. Worthy of NFL look, or could be high level impact player at the next level.

WR Donovan McDonald, Albany

Height: 5114 | Weight: 178.9 | Hand: 0848 | Arm: 3200 | Wingspan: 7500 | Bench: DNP | Forty: 4.62 | Vertical: 29.5” | Broad: 9-5 | Shuttle: 4.23 | L-Drill: 6.99 | Sixty: 11.44

Began career at Nebraska; all-purpose performer and return man (kick/punt) at Albany. High school track background; known for great leadership and work ethic.

WR Kyle Ward, LIU

Height: 5094 | Weight: 207.1 | Hand: 0918 | Arm: 3000 | Wingspan: 7178 | Bench: DNP | Forty: 4.81 | Vertical: 26” | Broad: 8-7 | Shuttle: 4.71 | L-Drill: 7.82 | Sixty: 12.53 New Jersey long jump state champion in high school. All-NE-10 selection; sturdy frame with experience returning kicks on special teams.

WR Khrystan Camillo, Farleigh Dickinson

Height: 5096 | Weight: 189.3 | Hand: 0948 | Arm: 3148 | Wingspan: 7200 | Bench: 8 | Forty: 4.84 | Vertical: 31” | Broad: 9-7 | Shuttle: 4.41 | L-Drill: 7.44 | Sixty: 11.87

Consistent performer and three-year starter also has special teams experience as kick returner. Attended the Manning Passing Academy as wide receiver participant.

WR Ahmere Dorsey, Rhode Island

Height: 5092 | Weight: 169.3 | Hand: 0948 | Arm: 2900 | Wingspan: 7200 | Bench: 8 | Forty: DNP | Vertical: 34” | Broad: DNP | Shuttle: DNP | L-Drill: DNP | Sixty: DNP

Participated in the bench press and vertical before suffering a hamstring strain that prevented him from finishing the workout on this day. A premier returner; legitimate threat to score any time he has the ball; he had six kick/punt returns for a touchdown. An aggressive, tough runner, despite his small stature.

S JJ Nunes, Valparaiso

Height: 5096 | Weight: 196.1 | Hand: 0958 | Arm: 3200 | Wingspan: 7300 | Bench: 13 | Forty: 4.51 | Vertical: 36.5” | Broad: 10-4 | Shuttle: 4.37 | L-Drill: 7.07 | Sixty: DNP

A versatile defender; has played all defensive back and linebacker positions during his collegiate career. Very mature player who is in extremely good shape and is an impressive athlete. Stood out as top performer and can help in an array of ways, including special teams.

