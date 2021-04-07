TEST Pro Day Summary from April 3

On Saturday, April 3, the TEST Football Academy in Martinsville, N.J., hosted a Pro-Day workout for some of the top free agents in the area as well as some draft-eligible players who wanted to be seent.

Owner Kevin Dunn, performance director Geir Gudmundsen, personal trainer Vance Matthews, New York Jets player personnel assistant Billy Bonneau, NFL Draft Bible advanced scout Ric Serritella and NFL Draft Bible scout Alec Pulido were on site to verify measurements and record times. The workout was conducted indoors on a turf surface. Forty-yard dash times were laser timed along with hand-timed. Here are the players that participated:

Free Agents

WR Chris Easter, Bridgewater State

Height: 5073 | Weight: 185.5 | Hand: 0928 | Arm: 3028 | Wingspan: 7368 | Bench: 12 | 40: 4.73 | Vertical: 30.5 | Broad: 9-3.5 | Shuttle: 4.22 | L-Drill: 6.94

Easter put together a very nice shuttle and an overall solid day. Over 30-inch arms at his height is impressive, and a 9-3.5 broad jump will help him.

FB/TE Anthony Gargiulo, Navy

Height: 6017 | Weight: 282.4 | Hand: 1000 | Arm: 3300 | Wingspan: 7900 | Bench: 17 | 40: 5.22 | Vertical: 29 | Broad: 8-9 | Shuttle: 4.69 | L-Drill: 7.83

The Navy product will likely translate to a fullback at the next level. Gargiulo measured impressively with 33-inch arms and 10-inch hands. For his size, his athletic numbers were no joke. Though speed will not be part of his game at the next level, 5.22 in the 40 will be a question he needs to answer going forward.

WR Andrew Mahoney, Bentley

Height: 5111 | Weight: 198.5 | Hand: 1000 | Arm: 2978 | Wingspan: 7378 | Bench: 19 | 40: 4.51 | Vertical: 41 | Broad: 9-8.5 | Shuttle: 4.12 | L-Drill: 6.97

Without a doubt, the most impressive workout of the day, Mahoney, was excellent. His height and weight were fine, but his hand size was extremely impressive at 10 inches. He showed some elite explosion with his vertical and shuttle. The Bentley product should get a shot at the next level with those kinds of numbers.

DB Synceir Malone, Stony Brook

Height: 6006 | Weight: 199.6 | Hand: 0938 | Arm: 3300 | Wingspan: 7628 | Bench: 12 | 40: 4.64 | Vertical: 36.5 | Broad: 10-7 | Shuttle: 4.32 | L-Drill: 7.16

The Stony Brook defensive back checked a lot of boxes on Saturday. At over 6-foot and a super impressive wingspan, he exceeds the size requirements in the league. He then showed some lower-body explosion with a 36.5 inch vertical and 10-7 broad jump. Malone could get an opportunity quickly in the league.

Kevin Momnohin, Southern Connecticut State

Height: 5082 | Weight: 185.5 | Hand: 0948 | Arm: 2978 | Wingspan: 7400 | Bench: 15 | 40: 4.59 | Vertical: 32 | Broad: 9-10 | Shuttle: 4.45 | L-Drill: 7.11

Momnohin showed his strength with a solid bench and broad jump. The Southern Connecticut State product will have to find a positional fit in the league before he will make it, but his verified measurements will help with that.

LB Aaron Ortiz, Sioux Falls

Height: 6005 | Weight: 240.1 | Hand: 0948 | Arm: 2978 | Wingspan: 7400 | Bench: 18 | 40: 5.05 | Vertical: 33 | Broad: DNP | Shuttle: 4.37 | L-Drill: 7.34

Ortiz put up solid numbers in the vertical and shuttle. He did leave some questions unanswered with his speed because 5.05 in the 40 at his size is not ideal.

LB Jhaaron Wallace, Southern Connecticut State

Height: 5114 | Weight: 222 | Hand: 1048 | Arm: 3400 | Wingspan: 8148 | Bench: 20 | 40: 4.68 | Vertical: 37.5 | Broad: 10-6.5 | Shuttle: 4.30 | L-Drill: DNP

Wallace probably had the best body measurements of the day. He had 34-inch arms and over 10-inch hands. The linebacker also ran and jumped well. He could be a versatile piece for an NFL team looking for depth at the second level.

RB Otto Zaccardo, Syracuse

Height: 5091 | Weight: 203.8 | Hand: 0928 | Arm: 3018 | Wingspan: 7348 | Bench: DNP | 40: 4.55 | Vertical: 39.5 | Broad: DNP | Shuttle: 4.38 | L-Drill: 7.10

A former Syracuse running back that squatted three times his weight showed an explosive lower body. He jumped 39.5 in the vertical and ran in the mid-4.5s. The explosion was not something he had to prove, but he certainly did.

Draft Eligible

TE Emmanual Egbuta, Tennessee State

Height: 6046 | Weight: 236.5 | Hand: 0878 | Arm: 3200 | Wingspan: 8218 | Bench: DNP | 40: 4.84 | Vertical: 38.5 | Broad: 9-5.5 | Shuttle: 4.39 | L-Drill: 7.13

The former basketball player is looking to transition to football. His basketball skillset was on display with an outstanding vertical jump of 38.5 inches. At 6046 and 236.5, he will have to add weight at the NFL level in order to make an impact. However, the testing numbers were in his favor.

LB Lawrence Garner, Old Dominion

Height: 6021 | Weight: 222.7 | Hand: 1028 | Arm: 3358 | Wingspan: 8118 | Bench: DNP | 40: 4.67 | Vertical: 36.5 | Broad: 10-2 | Shuttle: 4.48 | L-Drill: 7.15

He had one of the more impressive workouts at the entire Pro Day, Garner put up great numbers. His height, hand, arm and wingspan measurements paired up with a 36.5-inch vertical could have him on some teams' radar.

TE Arthur Gilmore, Central Connecticut State

Height: 6041 | Weight: 231.8 | Hand: 1000 | Arm: 3348 | Wingspan: 8138 | Bench: 17 | 40: 4.87 | Vertical: 32.5 | Broad: 8-11.5 | Shuttle: 4.70 | L-Drill: 7.50

The tight end impressed with his size at the Pro Day. His hand, arm and wingspan measurements were all solid. He also showed well in the vertical jump.

LB Brendan Devera, Memphis/Rutgers

Height: 6010 | Weight: 247.4 | Hand: 0918 | Arm: 3118 | Wingspan: 7638 | Bench: 28 | 40: DNP | Vertical: 35.5 | Broad: 9-8.5 | Shuttle: DNP | L-Drill: DNP

He participated in everything leading up to a 40-yard dash that left him with a lower-body injury. Before the injury, he was dominating the workout with an impressive bench and vertical jump for his size. The inside linebacker for Memphis met a lot of athletic and size requirements if his injury checks out.

WR Khrystan Camillo, Fairleigh Dickinson

Height: 5096 | Weight: 188.5 | Hand: 0948 | Arm: 3000 | Wingspan: 7268 | Bench: 10 | 40: 4.85 | Vertical: 32.5 | Broad: 9-8 | Shuttle: 4.54 | L-Drill: 7.23

Camillo was able to get verified measurements that could help him. His arm length and hand size checked out. His lower-body explosion still could be questioned as his 40 time and L-drill were at a very high level.

