Upcoming CAMP Coaching Staff Heavy on NFL Experience

The premier pro football free agent destination, HUB Football, has announced an NFL-laden coaching staff for the invite-only CAMP, set to be held on Sunday, March 14th at Maranatha Christian Schools in San Diego.

Conducting the OTA-style workout, which will feature upwards of 60 veteran unsigned free agents, will be newly anointed head coach Geep Chryst, who brings more than three decades of coaching experience at the NFL and collegiate levels. Chryst will be responsible for overseeing the HUB coaching staff, designed to provide attendees with pro-level coaching and feedback.

In addition to Chryst, who will also coach the quarterbacks and wide receivers, the offensive staff features running back coach Wayne Moses, who owns over 40 years of NFL and NCAA experience, and offensive line coach Dave Magazu, who spent 14 seasons with the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos.

On defense, The CAMP will feature two-time Super Bowl champion Dwaine Board as defensive line coach, Florida State University Hall of Fame inductee and former first-round pick of the New York Jets, Marvin Jones, as linebacker coach, as well as former NFL cornerback Tim McTyer, who will serve as defensive backs coach. And former San Diego & Los Angeles Chargers’ All-Decade kicker Nick Novak will oversee special teams.

“We’re thrilled that we’ve been able to assemble a fantastic group of coaches for our first CAMP and between them, there’s more than 100 years of NFL experience, both playing and coaching” said Tom Goodhines, Sr. VP of Football Operations for HUB Football. “Their experience and personal connections throughout football is just one more way that we can help the players participating in CAMP fulfill their dreams of being seen and signed by a team.”

Founded in 2019 by NFL super-agent Don Yee, who represents the likes of seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, CAMP serves as an important conduit between NFL teams, qualified NFL prospects and certified NFLPA agents. To-date, 155 players have participated in The CAMP presented by HUB Football and 50 of our participants, an astounding 32%, have gone on to sign pro contracts, including 18 players who’ve signed with NFL teams.

New for 2021, The CAMP presented by HUB Football, has partnered with NFL Draft Bible to provide exclusive footage of the workouts to all 32 NFL teams. In addition, set to attend The CAMP are former NFL executive David Turner, Toronto Argonauts VP of Personnel John Murphy and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Advance Scout Ric Serritella, who will help ensure verified measurements, conduct player interviews and provide real-time performance evaluations.

To register or get answers to questions or more information, player representatives can contact HUB Football’s Senior Vice President of Football Operations, Tom Goodhines, at tgoodhines@hubfootball.com or by phone/text at (213) 220-1871.

