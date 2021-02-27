What NFL teams could land J.J. Watt and where would be the best fit?

It’s rare to see a future Hall of Fame inductee hit free agency. Just over two weeks ago, the Houston Texans released star defensive end, JJ Watt, making him the hottest commodity on the open market. Now, over half the teams in the league have shown interest in signing the 32-year old ‘All-Decade’ performer. While he is certainly not the peak performer that he once was during his prime, Watt is still capable of making a very high impact and would be viewed as the ‘sure-thing,’ more than any player in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

The face of the franchise during his tenure in Houston, Watt was named All-Pro on five occasions, NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times and the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2017. Even more extraordinary was his work in the community, as his Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund raised more than $41 million dollars. It is certainly the end of an era in Houston and the beginning of what could be the missing link for one other lucky organization.

There will be plenty of factors involved that go into Watt’s decision; will he look to reunite with his brother TJ in Pittsburgh? Does he seek out that provides him the best opportunity to win a chip, such as the Buffalo Bills? Or would he entertain the idea of capitalizing on the only time he will ever hit the open market and grab a monster payday from a team such as the New England Patriots, who are flushed with cap space? Let's examine some of the possibilities.

‘THE FAVORITES’

Buffalo Bills

The Bills were one of the best teams in the NFL in 2020 and are positioned to compete for a Super Bowl. Their top selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, defensive end AJ Epenesa, struggled in his rookie season. Watt is both a short-term upgrade in a win-now situation and a possible mentor to aid the talented second-year player.

Green Bay Packers

Playing in Green Bay would give Watt a chance to reach the Super Bowl as early as 2022, so long as Aaron Rodgers remains on the team. Playing at Lambeau Field would have personal meaning for the talented defensive end. Watt is a Wisconsin native, attended the University of Wisconsin and spends a good portion of his offseason in Wisconsin.

Tennessee Titans

It’s all about who you know, right? Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen are both former members of the Texans. Tennessee needs an influx of pass-rushing talent. Watt can provide that surge. The Titans are just two seasons removed from an AFC Championship appearance and are positioned to make the playoffs for the third consecutive season in 2021.

‘THE SLEEPERS’

Cleveland Browns

When considering possible destinations for big-name free agents, it is essential to acknowledge teams that have historically been aggressive in acquiring recognizable talent. The Browns fit that bill. They appear to have a small window of opportunity to compete now and they have the reigning NFL Coach of the Year, Kevin Stefanski.

Las Vegas Raiders

Can the allure of Las Vegas be enough to sway Watt to Sin City? The Raiders will be looking to host their new stadium with fans for the first time and Watt would be worth the return on his investment. Watt would serve as a model for former top-five pick and fellow big-bodied defensive end Clelin Ferrell to learn from and could help develop budding pass-rushing Maxx Crosby.

‘NOTABLE CONTENDERS’

Pittsburgh Steelers

There would be some manipulating of the cap required here but Pittsburgh can draw on the bloodlines card, with brothers TJ and Derek in tow. In addition, talented edge rusher Bud Dupree is set to become a free agent. The stars could be aligned properly for a family reunion in the Steel City. Despite their shortcomings down the stretch, this was a team who did rattle off 11 straight victories to begin the season.

Baltimore Ravens

One would think that the family connections would give the Steelers an edge over their division rival but the Ravens are in line to have plenty of cap space and have one of the most exciting young quarterbacks in former MVP Lamar Jackson. Baltimore has had previous success with free-agent imports, most recently Calais Campbell, so they shouldn’t be ruled out.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If rings are the thing, then Tampa Bay awaits his destination. The defending Super Bowl Champions have several vital cogs on defense who will hit the open market, including Ndamukong Suh, Shaq Barrett and Lavonte David. Chances are slim of re-signing all three, by adding Watt, he could help offset any losses and help reload for the repeat.

This is sure to be a riveting offseason, led by the dominating storyline of where JJ Watt’s next destination will be. We still have two weeks to find out the outcome. In the meantime, all we can do now is wait, anticipate and speculate!

