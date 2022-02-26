NFL Draft Profile: Eric Johnson, Defensive Lineman, Missouri State Bears

#93

Pos: DL

Ht: 6042

Wt: 300

Hand: 1018

Arm: 3378

Wing: 8248

DOB: 7/16/98

Eligibility: 2022

Plainfield, IL

Plainfield South High School

Eric Johnson

Missouri State Bears

One-Liner:

Versatile defensive lineman with good size, average athleticism and below-average football intelligence.

Pros:

Interior defensive lineman who primarily aligns at 3 technique and 4i technique. Johnson has strong, heavy hands, allowing him to knock blockers back when extending. His above-average lateral agility means he can be used to loop. Johnson possesses good length to extend and stack blocks and a strong upper body to enforce his will on opponents when shedding.

Cons:

Average snap timing and explosiveness make Johnson an inconsistent pass-rushing threat off the ball. Proactive offensive linemen can attack his frame and lock out quickly. Due to very imprecise hands, Johnson is unable to break the contact point. His leg drive is below average. Frequently high pads allow blockers to win leverage on him consistently. Johnson gets down blocked as he is unable to anchor and recover. Below average core strength causes him to be driven off the ball by double teams. Inconsistent reading and reacting of plays leaves him in unfavorable positions. He is unable to time when he disengages, preventing him from making plays on ball carriers consistently. His tackling is below average.

Summary:

Versatile defensive lineman with good measurements, average athleticism and below-average football intelligence. Johnson has heavy hands and possesses the violence to enforce his will. His hands are very imprecise and he plays with consistently high pads. Johnson projects as a developmental 3 technique who has the physical traits to become a contributor in a rotation.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.3 / 7.8

