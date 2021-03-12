Interviewing LSU defender JaCoby Stevens

LSU safety JaCoby Stevens joined the Prospect Prophets on Wednesday, March 10th to talk about his journey, training, the food he likes, and more.

Stevens also made an appearance on the NFL Draft Bible’s “The State of Football” show.

In an ever-evolving game, safety/linebacker hybrids are becoming more and more prevalent in the NFL. Players like Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Simmons and Tyrann Mathieu are a few examples of this trend, and JaCoby Stevens will be another of these hybrid types.

At 6’1” and 216 lbs. (per the Senior Bowl weigh-in), Stevens has the size to play gap defense as a linebacker. He is in the threshold where he can stand up running backs on the inside while not being slowed down by additional weight to better drop back into coverage.

While playing for LSU, Stevens was asked to play a one-high free safety, rush the edge as a pass-rusher and play inside the box as a run defender.

The NFL Draft Bible expects Stevens to be a day two selection in the NFL Draft.

Watch the entire interview below.

https://www.twitch.tv/nfldraftbible

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.