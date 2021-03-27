NFL DRAFT CLASS OF 2021 INTERVIEW: SAM EHLINGER | TEXAS | QUARTERBACK

What were your pro day expectations? I really came in wanting to throw the ball really well. Throw NFL-style routes, NFL-style footwork and really drive the ball down the field with great accuracy and I thought it went really well. I was really happy with that.

What has been the feedback from scouts? All the feedback has been very positive. Have a lot of tape from playing four years here at Texas, so just showing consistently being able to drive the ball down the field with accuracy and strength and the feedback so far has been really good on what went down out here.

Are there still concerns with your arm strength? No it’s not bothering me. I think that those are things I worked on and I’m glad that those things were said because it helped me tremendously with velocity and distance. Now I’m not sure there’s much question there.

How was your time at the Senior Bowl? My time at the Senior Bowl was incredible. Just being in an NFL offense and being around other senior guys that are going into the draft and being able to get exposure in front of scouts and things like that. The biggest thing I learned was just learning the Dolphins offense. I know it’s their basic offense, but just getting comfortable playing under center was something that I had never really done before. Different angles on backfield action, drops and things like that it’s a lot different. I really, really enjoyed it and I’m glad I got the opportunity.

What do you need to show NFL teams? Just everything. There’s a ton of tape showing I can make all the throws. Been in lot of big games, played in a lot of games. Really just being all-around, from having leadership to football IQ to also being a guy that can do it all.

How was your time winding down at Texas? Were there any emotions? I’m still kind of in the moment right now, so I haven’t had any emotions overflow me this year because my heart’s still beating pretty fast. I’m still sweating. But I’m sure here in a few hours I’m getting one of my last workouts here on this turf and those emotions will settle in.

What has it been like transitioning from a college player to a professional? The biggest difference is just not having to be in school. Without school you can really focus on yourself and that time maybe you would have been in class or doing classwork. You’re still kind of in the class room watching film or taking care of your body, but really you can be a professional about everything you do, whether that be meals or whatever. Everything is tailored towards you because you get to work on everything you need. Really just time management. Having more time without classes to really invest in yourself and your body and the process.

Is it an advantage to have your pro day here at Texas? I think so. Myself as well as all the guys participating here have taken a lot of reps in this bubble and a lot of reps on campus. We’re very familiar with the turf and the surrounding atmosphere. It was definitely nice to be on our home turf.

What can you say about your former coach Tom Herman being hired by the Bears? Coach Herman, his football IQ is off the charts. Obviously an incredibly smart guy and he knows everything about the X’s and O’s. He’s going to do a great job of being able to break down defenses and offenses and really knows the game at an extremely high level.

There are a lot of QB-needy teams in the NFL. What are your expectations for where you will go? Right now I don’t know a lot about any individual team. I’ve been studying from an outside perspective.

What was it like working with Herman? He did a great job of explaining the X’s and O’s at an extremely high level. Taught me a lot about the game of football, from defenses to offenses. He’s a really smart football mind.

What has the process of working on your delivery been like? It’s gone really, really well. I feel really good throwing the football, no different than I really ever have. It’s hard to say from an anticipation standpoint just because there’s no defense out here. It’s a lot different when you’re playing against defenses. But everything up to this point, all around has felt like great improvement.

Which teammate had a great pro day? Either Joseph Ossai jumping over 11 feet, Sammy running a 4.8 or Caden Sterns jumping a 4. Everybody’s testing extremely well out here.

How exciting would it be to reunite with Tom Herman in Chicago? Any opportunity to play for any NFL organization intrigues me a ton.

Is there any pressure coming from the same high school as Drew Brees and Nick Foles? I wouldn’t say pressure, I would say confidence.

