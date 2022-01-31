NFL Draft: 2022 Senior Bowl Measurements
The following players have been invited to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!
When is the Senior Bowl?
- January 31st to February 5th
Where is the Senior Bowl?
- Mobile, Alabama
- University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium
What is the Senior Bowl Schedule?
- 1/31: Media Day
- 2/1: Practice
- 2/2: Practice
- 2/3: Practice
- 2/4: Parade
- 2/5: Gameday
How to watch the Senior Bowl?
- Saturday, February 05, 2022 | 1:30 pm | NFL Network
Senior Bowl
Pos Name, School: HT | WT | Hand | Arm | Wingspan
LS Cal Adomitis, Pittsburgh: 6012 | 234 | 968 | 3028 | 7528
OLB Troy Andersen, Montana State: 6032 | 242 | 938 | 3218 | 7758
SS Tycen Anderson, Toledo: 6013 | 204 | 958 | 3300 | 7968
ILB Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma: 6000 | 222 | 968 | 3338 | 8000
WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis: 5073 | 173 | 918 | 3508 | 7328
RB Tyler Badie, Missouri: 5076 | 199 | 918 | 2978 | 72
DE Amaré Barno, Virginia Tech: 6042 | 239 | 918 | 3368 | 8118
OLB Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati: 6040 | 252 | 958 | 3258 | 8100
TE Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State: 6042 | 252 | 1000 | 3248 | 7758
OLB Terrel Bernard, Baylor: 6004 | 220 | 918 | 3058 | 7400
CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati: 6013 | 191 | 918 | 3048 | 7400
OG Spencer Burford, UTSA: 6037 | 293 | 948 | 3428 | 8228
TE Grant Calcaterra, SMU: 6032 | 243 | 1000 | 3300 | 8000
PT Jake Camarda, Georgia: 6006 | 191 | 958 | 3038 | 7500
SS Tariq Carpenter, Georgia Tech: 6022 | 225 | 900 | 3338 | 8058
OT Ja'Tyre Carter, Southern: 6031 | 306 | 1018 | 3328 | 7958
DT Zachary Carter, Florida: 6034 | 287 | 1038 | 3338 | 8100
CB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State: 6003 | 194 | 868 | 3118 | 7600
ILB Damone Clark, LSU: 6023 | 240 | 978 | 3278 | 7818
FS Yusuf Corker, Kentucky: 5114 | 204 | 918 | 3078 | 7500
PK Cameron Dicker, Texas: 6001 | 219 | 878 | 3028 | 7338
OLB Jojo Domann, Nebraska: 6007 | 226 | 938 | 3028 | 7438
WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada: 6017 | 204 | 1018 | 3218 | 7758
WR Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss: 6004 | 217 | 948 | 3178 | 7748
TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA: 6036 | 248 | 978 | 3378 | 8128
OLB Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State: 6023 | 250 | 1048 | 3400 | 8218
DE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina: 6036 | 261 | 1028 | 3500 | 8358
CB Akayleb Evans, Missouri: 6017 | 201 | 868 | 3238 | 7458
OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota: 6081 | 387 | 1100 | 3538 | 8628
DT Neil Farrell Jr, LSU: 6035 | 238 | 1000 | 3158 | 7848
TE Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin: 6043 | 244 | 938 | 3228 | 7738
RB Jerome Ford, Cincinnati: 5106 | 209 | 858 | 3078 | 7438
OG Luke Fortner, Kentucky: 6037 | 302 | 978 | 3300 | 8068
DT Haskell Garrett, Ohio State: 6013 | 298 | 978 | 3228 | 7800
OT Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan: 6042 | 318 | 958 | 3318 | 8038
CB Mario Goodrich, Clemson: 6001 | 186 | 900 | 3048 | 7418
WR Danny Gray, SMU: 5115 | 182 | 948 | 3200 | 7658
FB Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma: 6011 | 241 | 1048 | 3178 | 7600
DE Logan Hall, Houston: 6057 | 278 | 958 | 3338 | 8028
ILB Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M: 6021 | 239 | 1038 | 3228 | 7800
OG Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma: 6046 | 218 | 868 | 3548 | 8348
FB Connor Heyward, Michigan State: 5110 | 239 | 968 | 3158 | 7600
QB Sam Howell, North Carolina: 6002 | 221 | 918 | 3118 | 7558
OG Ed Ingram, LSU: 6031 | 317 | 1000 | 3338 | 8378
ILB D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State: 6001 | 235 | 918 | 3218 | 7900
DE Eric Johnson, Missouri State: 6042 | 300 | 1018 | 3378 | 8248
OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State: | | | |
ILB Kyron Johnson, Kansas: 6001 | 230 | 900 | 3218 | 7728
OG Zion Johnson, Boston College: 6026 | 314 | 1078 | 3378 | 8278
OT Braxton Jones, Southern Utah: 6051 | 306 | 1018 | 3600 | 8428
DT Travis Jones, UConn: 6043 | 326 | 1028 | 34 | 8268
WR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee: 5114 | 203 | 968 | 3100 | 7428
FS Kerby Joseph, Illinois: 6005 | 200 | 1048 | 3328 | 7958
DB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist: 5112 | 202 | 900 | 3128 | 7778
CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia: 5114 | 202 | 918 | 368 | 7400
OG Darian Kinnard, Kentucky: 6046 | 324 | 1148 | 3558 | 8300
TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State: 6062 | 256 | 100 | 3448 | 8218
TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina: 6040 | 241 | 1000 | 3228 | 7800
OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State: 6061 | 332 | 1038 | 3458 | 8138
ILB Jesse Luketa, Penn State: 6023 | 261 | 1028 | 3300 | 7868
DE Boye Mafe, Minnesota: 6034 | 255 | 968 | 3338 | 8128
DE DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky: 6032 | 234 | 1018 | 3300 | 7948
CB Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh: 5105 | 197 | 828 | 3168 | 7700
DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama: 6037 | 313 | 1038 | 3458 | 8348
OG Cade Mays, Tennessee: 6044 | 321 | 978 | 3428 | 8238
TE Trey McBride, Colorado State: 6031 | 249 | 1018 | 3258 | 7800
CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State: 6020 | 202 | 918 | 3118 | 7400
CB Roger McCreary, Auburn: 5110 | 189 | 878 | 2928 | 7058
WR Bo Melton, Rutgers: 5107 | 191 | 868 | 3228 | 7700
PK Andrew Mevis, Iowa State: 5101 | 203 | 848 | 3038 | 7238
OT Max Mitchell, Louisiana-Lafayette: 6056 | 299 | 958 | 3358 | 8068
ILB Chad Muma, Wyoming: 6023 | 241 | 100 | 3238 | 7568
SS Leon O'Neal Jr., Texas A&M: 6002 | 211 | 1000 | 3158 | 7648
DT Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA: 6034 | 326 | 1000 | 3518 | 8438
OG Dylan Parham, Memphis: 6020 | 313 | 1028 | 3348 | 8038
OG Chris Paul, Tulsa: 6033 | 324 | 938 | 3400 | 8228
OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa: 6066 | 330 | 1028 | 3468 | 8358
QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh: 6032 | 217 | | 3058 | 7268
WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati: 6026 | 208 | 900 | 3258 | 7838
RB Dameon Pierce, Florida: 5090 | 220 | 938 | 3068 | 7400
SS Jalen Pitre, Baylor: 5106 | 196 | 918 | 3078 | 7328
RB D'Vonte Price, Florida International: 6011 | 198 | 928 | 3178 | 7728
OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan: 6061 | 304 | 1038 | 3300 | 8000
QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati: 6030 | 207 | 1000 | 3278 | 7878
DT John Ridgeway, Arkansas: 6046 | 327 | 1028 | 3358 | 8138
DE Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH): 6045 | 254 | 938 | 3338 | 8238
RB Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama: 6015 | 226 | 968 | 3218 | 7738
TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State: 6050 | 250 | 1018 | 3268 | 7928
OG Jamaree Salyer, Georgia: 6025 | 320 | 948 | 3400 | 8000
WR Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss: 5115 | 188 | 1000 | 3148 | 7438
DE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati: 6043 | 242 | 948 | 3328 | 7948
OG Justin Shaffer, Georgia: 6035 | 326 | 1038 | 3368 | 8118
WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State: 6000 | 193 | 938 | 2900 | 7038
LS Jordan Silver, Arkansas: 6010 | 235 | 868 | 3168 | 7568
RB Abram Smith, Baylor: 5113 | 211 | 758 | 2978 | 7268
OG Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech: 6031 | 321 | 958 | 3218 | 7928
DE Tyreke Smith, Ohio State: 6030 | 245 | 1038 | 3358 | 8100
PT Jordan Stout, Penn State: 6027 | 205 | 938 | 3168 | 7618
OG Cole Strange, Chattanooga: 6043 | 304 | 1018 | 3318 | 8018
QB Carson Strong, Nevada: 6036 | 226 | 912 | 3158 | 7658
OG Andrew Stueber, Michigan: 6060 | 327 | 1018 | 3418 | 8168
CB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee: 6000 | 196 | 900 | 3178 | 7500
FS Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska: 5104 | 200 | 958 | 3168 | 7618
DE Cameron Thomas, San Diego State: 6040 | 264 | 100 | 3318 | 7928
DE Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma: 6046 | 258 | 1018 | 3378 | 7938
CB Josh Thompson, Texas: 5107 | 199 | 928 | 3118 | 7400
ILB Channing Tindall, Georgia: 6015 | 223 | 1028 | 3238 | 7728
WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama: 6012 | 195 | 958 | 3228 | 7618
TE Cole Turner, Nevada: 6060 | 246 | 978 | 3300 | 7928
WR Tre Turner, Virginia Tech: 6012 | 179 | 858 | 3068 | 7468
OT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota: 6067 | 310 | 1018 | 3518 | 8568
WR Christian Watson, NDSU: 6040 | 211 | 100 | 3268 | 7718
CB Jaylen Watson, Washington State: 6014 | 197 | 948 | 3258 | 7658
FS Sterling Weatherford, Miami (OH): 6035 | 230 | 858 | 3138 | 7648
RB Rachaad White, Arizona State: 6004 | 210 | 948 | 3100 | 7558
RB Zaquandre White, South Carolina: 5114 | 212 | 918 | 3068 | 7400
CB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State: 6024 | 193 | 928 | 3228 | 7818
QB Malik Willis, Liberty: 6003 | 220 | 948 | 3168 | 7738
DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma: 6036 | 303 | 1028 | 3548 | 8558
FS JT Woods, Baylor: 6106 | 188 | 838 | 3218 | 7738
CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA: 6033 | 205 | 858 | 3348 | 7900
DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia: 6026 | 307 | 978 | 3300 | 7800
OT Nicholas Zakelj, Fordham: 6056 | 316 | 958 | 3248 | 7838
QB Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky: 6003 | 213 | 968 | 3128 | 7468
