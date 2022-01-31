NFL Draft: 2022 Senior Bowl Measurements

The following players have been invited to the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl. Be sure to check back frequently for continuous updates. NFL Draft Bible brings you the names you need to know first since 2002, celebrating 20 years of independent scouting analysis!

When is the Senior Bowl?

January 31st to February 5th

Where is the Senior Bowl?

Mobile, Alabama

University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium

What is the Senior Bowl Schedule?

1/31: Media Day

2/1: Practice

2/2: Practice

2/3: Practice

2/4: Parade

2/5: Gameday

How to watch the Senior Bowl?

Saturday, February 05, 2022 | 1:30 pm | NFL Network

Senior Bowl

Pos Name, School: HT | WT | Hand | Arm | Wingspan

LS Cal Adomitis, Pittsburgh: 6012 | 234 | 968 | 3028 | 7528

OLB Troy Andersen, Montana State: 6032 | 242 | 938 | 3218 | 7758

SS Tycen Anderson, Toledo: 6013 | 204 | 958 | 3300 | 7968

ILB Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma: 6000 | 222 | 968 | 3338 | 8000

WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis: 5073 | 173 | 918 | 3508 | 7328

RB Tyler Badie, Missouri: 5076 | 199 | 918 | 2978 | 72

DE Amaré Barno, Virginia Tech: 6042 | 239 | 918 | 3368 | 8118

OLB Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati: 6040 | 252 | 958 | 3258 | 8100

TE Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State: 6042 | 252 | 1000 | 3248 | 7758

OLB Terrel Bernard, Baylor: 6004 | 220 | 918 | 3058 | 7400

CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati: 6013 | 191 | 918 | 3048 | 7400

OG Spencer Burford, UTSA: 6037 | 293 | 948 | 3428 | 8228

TE Grant Calcaterra, SMU: 6032 | 243 | 1000 | 3300 | 8000

PT Jake Camarda, Georgia: 6006 | 191 | 958 | 3038 | 7500

SS Tariq Carpenter, Georgia Tech: 6022 | 225 | 900 | 3338 | 8058

OT Ja'Tyre Carter, Southern: 6031 | 306 | 1018 | 3328 | 7958

DT Zachary Carter, Florida: 6034 | 287 | 1038 | 3338 | 8100

CB Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State: 6003 | 194 | 868 | 3118 | 7600

ILB Damone Clark, LSU: 6023 | 240 | 978 | 3278 | 7818

FS Yusuf Corker, Kentucky: 5114 | 204 | 918 | 3078 | 7500

PK Cameron Dicker, Texas: 6001 | 219 | 878 | 3028 | 7338

OLB Jojo Domann, Nebraska: 6007 | 226 | 938 | 3028 | 7438

WR Romeo Doubs, Nevada: 6017 | 204 | 1018 | 3218 | 7758

WR Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss: 6004 | 217 | 948 | 3178 | 7748

TE Greg Dulcich, UCLA: 6036 | 248 | 978 | 3378 | 8128

OLB Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State: 6023 | 250 | 1048 | 3400 | 8218

DE Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina: 6036 | 261 | 1028 | 3500 | 8358

CB Akayleb Evans, Missouri: 6017 | 201 | 868 | 3238 | 7458

OT Daniel Faalele, Minnesota: 6081 | 387 | 1100 | 3538 | 8628

DT Neil Farrell Jr, LSU: 6035 | 238 | 1000 | 3158 | 7848

TE Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin: 6043 | 244 | 938 | 3228 | 7738

RB Jerome Ford, Cincinnati: 5106 | 209 | 858 | 3078 | 7438

OG Luke Fortner, Kentucky: 6037 | 302 | 978 | 3300 | 8068

DT Haskell Garrett, Ohio State: 6013 | 298 | 978 | 3228 | 7800

OT Luke Goedeke, Central Michigan: 6042 | 318 | 958 | 3318 | 8038

CB Mario Goodrich, Clemson: 6001 | 186 | 900 | 3048 | 7418

WR Danny Gray, SMU: 5115 | 182 | 948 | 3200 | 7658

FB Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma: 6011 | 241 | 1048 | 3178 | 7600

DE Logan Hall, Houston: 6057 | 278 | 958 | 3338 | 8028

ILB Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M: 6021 | 239 | 1038 | 3228 | 7800

OG Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma: 6046 | 218 | 868 | 3548 | 8348

FB Connor Heyward, Michigan State: 5110 | 239 | 968 | 3158 | 7600

QB Sam Howell, North Carolina: 6002 | 221 | 918 | 3118 | 7558

OG Ed Ingram, LSU: 6031 | 317 | 1000 | 3338 | 8378

ILB D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State: 6001 | 235 | 918 | 3218 | 7900

DE Eric Johnson, Missouri State: 6042 | 300 | 1018 | 3378 | 8248

OLB Jermaine Johnson, Florida State: | | | |

ILB Kyron Johnson, Kansas: 6001 | 230 | 900 | 3218 | 7728

OG Zion Johnson, Boston College: 6026 | 314 | 1078 | 3378 | 8278

OT Braxton Jones, Southern Utah: 6051 | 306 | 1018 | 3600 | 8428

DT Travis Jones, UConn: 6043 | 326 | 1028 | 34 | 8268

WR Velus Jones Jr., Tennessee: 5114 | 203 | 968 | 3100 | 7428

FS Kerby Joseph, Illinois: 6005 | 200 | 1048 | 3328 | 7958

DB Gregory Junior, Ouachita Baptist: 5112 | 202 | 900 | 3128 | 7778

CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia: 5114 | 202 | 918 | 368 | 7400

OG Darian Kinnard, Kentucky: 6046 | 324 | 1148 | 3558 | 8300

TE Charlie Kolar, Iowa State: 6062 | 256 | 100 | 3448 | 8218

TE Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina: 6040 | 241 | 1000 | 3228 | 7800

OT Abraham Lucas, Washington State: 6061 | 332 | 1038 | 3458 | 8138

ILB Jesse Luketa, Penn State: 6023 | 261 | 1028 | 3300 | 7868

DE Boye Mafe, Minnesota: 6034 | 255 | 968 | 3338 | 8128

DE DeAngelo Malone, Western Kentucky: 6032 | 234 | 1018 | 3300 | 7948

CB Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh: 5105 | 197 | 828 | 3168 | 7700

DT Phidarian Mathis, Alabama: 6037 | 313 | 1038 | 3458 | 8348

OG Cade Mays, Tennessee: 6044 | 321 | 978 | 3428 | 8238

TE Trey McBride, Colorado State: 6031 | 249 | 1018 | 3258 | 7800

CB Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston State: 6020 | 202 | 918 | 3118 | 7400

CB Roger McCreary, Auburn: 5110 | 189 | 878 | 2928 | 7058

WR Bo Melton, Rutgers: 5107 | 191 | 868 | 3228 | 7700

PK Andrew Mevis, Iowa State: 5101 | 203 | 848 | 3038 | 7238

OT Max Mitchell, Louisiana-Lafayette: 6056 | 299 | 958 | 3358 | 8068

ILB Chad Muma, Wyoming: 6023 | 241 | 100 | 3238 | 7568

SS Leon O'Neal Jr., Texas A&M: 6002 | 211 | 1000 | 3158 | 7648

DT Otito Ogbonnia, UCLA: 6034 | 326 | 1000 | 3518 | 8438

OG Dylan Parham, Memphis: 6020 | 313 | 1028 | 3348 | 8038

OG Chris Paul, Tulsa: 6033 | 324 | 938 | 3400 | 8228

OT Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa: 6066 | 330 | 1028 | 3468 | 8358

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh: 6032 | 217 | | 3058 | 7268

WR Alec Pierce, Cincinnati: 6026 | 208 | 900 | 3258 | 7838

RB Dameon Pierce, Florida: 5090 | 220 | 938 | 3068 | 7400

SS Jalen Pitre, Baylor: 5106 | 196 | 918 | 3078 | 7328

RB D'Vonte Price, Florida International: 6011 | 198 | 928 | 3178 | 7728

OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan: 6061 | 304 | 1038 | 3300 | 8000

QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati: 6030 | 207 | 1000 | 3278 | 7878

DT John Ridgeway, Arkansas: 6046 | 327 | 1028 | 3358 | 8138

DE Dominique Robinson, Miami (OH): 6045 | 254 | 938 | 3338 | 8238

RB Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama: 6015 | 226 | 968 | 3218 | 7738

TE Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State: 6050 | 250 | 1018 | 3268 | 7928

OG Jamaree Salyer, Georgia: 6025 | 320 | 948 | 3400 | 8000

WR Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss: 5115 | 188 | 1000 | 3148 | 7438

DE Myjai Sanders, Cincinnati: 6043 | 242 | 948 | 3328 | 7948

OG Justin Shaffer, Georgia: 6035 | 326 | 1038 | 3368 | 8118

WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State: 6000 | 193 | 938 | 2900 | 7038

LS Jordan Silver, Arkansas: 6010 | 235 | 868 | 3168 | 7568

RB Abram Smith, Baylor: 5113 | 211 | 758 | 2978 | 7268

OG Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech: 6031 | 321 | 958 | 3218 | 7928

DE Tyreke Smith, Ohio State: 6030 | 245 | 1038 | 3358 | 8100

PT Jordan Stout, Penn State: 6027 | 205 | 938 | 3168 | 7618

OG Cole Strange, Chattanooga: 6043 | 304 | 1018 | 3318 | 8018

QB Carson Strong, Nevada: 6036 | 226 | 912 | 3158 | 7658

OG Andrew Stueber, Michigan: 6060 | 327 | 1018 | 3418 | 8168

CB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee: 6000 | 196 | 900 | 3178 | 7500

FS Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska: 5104 | 200 | 958 | 3168 | 7618

DE Cameron Thomas, San Diego State: 6040 | 264 | 100 | 3318 | 7928

DE Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma: 6046 | 258 | 1018 | 3378 | 7938

CB Josh Thompson, Texas: 5107 | 199 | 928 | 3118 | 7400

ILB Channing Tindall, Georgia: 6015 | 223 | 1028 | 3238 | 7728

WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama: 6012 | 195 | 958 | 3228 | 7618

TE Cole Turner, Nevada: 6060 | 246 | 978 | 3300 | 7928

WR Tre Turner, Virginia Tech: 6012 | 179 | 858 | 3068 | 7468

OT Matt Waletzko, North Dakota: 6067 | 310 | 1018 | 3518 | 8568

WR Christian Watson, NDSU: 6040 | 211 | 100 | 3268 | 7718

CB Jaylen Watson, Washington State: 6014 | 197 | 948 | 3258 | 7658

FS Sterling Weatherford, Miami (OH): 6035 | 230 | 858 | 3138 | 7648

RB Rachaad White, Arizona State: 6004 | 210 | 948 | 3100 | 7558

RB Zaquandre White, South Carolina: 5114 | 212 | 918 | 3068 | 7400

CB Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State: 6024 | 193 | 928 | 3228 | 7818

QB Malik Willis, Liberty: 6003 | 220 | 948 | 3168 | 7738

DT Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma: 6036 | 303 | 1028 | 3548 | 8558

FS JT Woods, Baylor: 6106 | 188 | 838 | 3218 | 7738

CB Tariq Woolen, UTSA: 6033 | 205 | 858 | 3348 | 7900

DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia: 6026 | 307 | 978 | 3300 | 7800

OT Nicholas Zakelj, Fordham: 6056 | 316 | 958 | 3248 | 7838

QB Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky: 6003 | 213 | 968 | 3128 | 7468

Combine

