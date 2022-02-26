NFL Draft Profile: Gregory Junior, Cornerback, Ouachita Baptist Tigers

#27

Pos: CB

Ht: 5112

Wt: 202

Hand: 0900

Arm: 3128

Wing: 7778

DOB: 6/21/99

Eligibility: 2022

Crossett, AR

Crossett High School

Gregory Junior

Ouachita Baptist Tigers

One-Liner:

Press corner with above-average size, good physicality and below-average speed.

Pros:

Thick outside cornerback with good play strength, allowing him to physically match bigger wideouts. Junior has a strong and consistent punch in press coverage which he uses to reroute opponents and stall poor releasing wideouts off the line. His hip fluidity is above average. He grabs subtly to stay in phase at the top of routes. Very good eye discipline in trail means he does not panic which translates to patience at the catch point. Junior is an active communicator in zone coverage. He sheds blocking receivers quickly. A capable jammer, he uses his physicality on punt returns and is an active special teams contributor.

Cons:

Below-average speed allows fast opponents to beat him vertically on a consistent basis. In off coverage, Junior displays below average click and close ability. His twitch and springiness are average. Once he gives up separation, his recovery speed is not sufficient to make up lost ground. Average length means he can get flagged when disrupting catches from behind. Junior is inconsistent playing through the hands of receivers. He is inexperienced in deep zones, at times turning too soon or letting wideouts run on his toes at others. When coming downhill in run support, Junior occasionally misses tackles due to unfavorable angles.

Summary:

Outside cornerback with above-average size, good physicality and below-average speed. Junior succeeds in press coverage where he can use his strength and disrupt receivers. He lacks click and close ability in space and struggles when he is unable to get his hands on wideouts. Junior projects as an early backup and special teamer in a press man secondary who can develop into a low-level starter.

Grades:

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

7.3 / 7.8

