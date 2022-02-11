NFL Draft Profile: Jequez Ezzard, Wide Receiver, Sam Houston State

#12

Pos: WR

Ht: 5093

Wt: 194

Hand: 0928

Arm: 3038

Wing: 7278

DOB: 3/13/00

Eligible: 2022

College Park, GA

Hapeville High School

Jequez Ezzard

Sam Houston State Bearkats

One-Liners

Elusive punt returner who consistently makes defenders miss. Ezzard has the physical traits to develop into a slot receiver who can be given designed touches with significant improvement to his route running technique.

Pros:

Slot receiver with plenty of experience aligning on the outside in college. Ezzard possesses good acceleration and above-average long speed. Flexible ankles allow him to snap off routes suddenly and create separation against man coverage. Ezzard is able to attack leverage of lower-level cornerbacks off the line. He flashes the ability to attack the blind spots of defenders and time his routes. With the ball in his hands, he is patient and lets his blocks develop. Ezzard is very comfortable tracking and fielding punts. He is an elusive punt returner with the ability to make the first opponent miss consistently. As a key blocker, he shows competitiveness and physicality.

Cons:

Small size translates to a small catch radius as Ezzard is unable to attack the football in the air and fails to win in contested catch situations. He suffers from drops when thinking about his run after the catch and not looking the ball in. Ezzard does not run his routes at full speed and can lose his footing through breaks due to poor footwork. When defenders get their hands on him, he struggles to break free. Ezzard does not exploit holes in zone coverage. His blocking effort is inconsistent and he is too upright.

Summary:

Small slot receiver and punt returner with great elusiveness and above average speed. Ezzard makes defenders miss and flashes suddenness to separate. His footwork and technique is very raw as a route runner and he struggles to catch the ball consistently. Ezzard projects as an above average punt returner who has the traits to develop into a solid slot receiver. A team can get the ball into his hands early on by giving him designed touches.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

6.9 / 7.5

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Latest Podcast Episodes