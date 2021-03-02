The State of Football - Part CLII

In this episode, host Zack Patraw (@NFL_Zack) is joined by Montreal Alouettes director of US scouting Russell Lande (@RUSSLANDE) to discuss the latest NFL hot stove. The Arizona Cardinals are set to announce an all-time historic deal with icon JJ Watt, tune-in to find out how his legacy in Houston will be remembered and what kind of impact he will have in the desert. While Arizona is feeling super, quarterback Alex Smith is currently lonely and without an NFL residence. We discuss where his next destination may take him after his release from the Washington Football Team. Plus, the latest free agent news and rumors, along with a look at the latest three-round edition of Mock Draft Monday. Only on TSOF, now on Twitch! Be sure to subscribe for new original content alerts.

