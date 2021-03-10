Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
The State of Football: Part CLVIII

In this edition of TSOF, Fan Controlled Football League commissioner Ray Austin joins the program to preview the FCF playoffs and discuss the impact of adding Josh Gordon to the league. FCF standout LaDarius Galloway also checks in to talk about his experience as a member of the Wild Aces. Director of Olympic Technologies at Intel Jonathan Lee joins the show to discuss their latest Pilot 3D Program with EXOS, featuring 3DAT Technology. Plus, the latest NFL free agent frenzy updates, news from the pro day circuit and countdown to the HUB Football Camp in San Diego, just four days away! Hosted by Ric Serritella. Be sure to subscribe to our new Twitch Channel for new show alerts and original content programming!

The State of Football: Part CLVIII

