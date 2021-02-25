[WATCH] The State of Football - Part CXLIX



In this edition of TSOF, Inside The League CEO Neil Stratton drops in to highlight the 12th Annual ITL Scouting Seminar Awards, featuring Jason Licht (Best Draft), Alonzo Highsmith (Scout Award) and Mike Sullivan (Agent Award). NFLPA Collegiate Bowl director Dane Vandernat makes his weekly appearance to discuss the NFLPA Business of Football initiative and takes us behind the scenes of how a pro personnel department operates leading up to cut down day. Lastly, hosts Ric Serritella and John Murphy react to the latest news from around the world of football, including the FCF Fan Draft, the latest rumored NFL team headed for HBO Hard Knocks and a prediction on whether NFL Draft prospect Ben Cleveland will live up to his prediction of breaking the bench press record (49) at his pro day. Now streaming on Twitch! Be sure to subscribe for new original content alerts.

9:00-9:20 Dane Vandernat, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Executive Director

NFLPA Business of Football Initiative

Pro Player Evaluation

How NFL Roster Cuts Are Conducted

NFL 'Legal Tampering' Season Has Begun

9:20-9:40 Hot Topics

Georgia OL Ben Cleveland Aims To Set Bench Press Record

Tyrell Williams Released By Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars Rumored To Be 2021 Hard Knocks Team

FCF Fan Draft Recap

9:40-10:00 Neil Stratton, Inside The League CEO

Hound Talint 12th Annual ITL Scouting Seminar Presented By CMP

Tampa Bay Bucs Win 2020 Best Draft Award

Mike Sullivan Accepts Eugene E. Parker Lifetime Achievement Award

Alonzo Highsmith Wins C.O. Brocato Memorial Award For Lifetime Achievement To Scouting

