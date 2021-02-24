The State of Football - Part CXLVIII

In this edition of TSOF, hosts Ric Serritella and John Murphy preview the 12th Annual Inside The League Scouting Seminar set to air tonight on NFLDraftBible.com, live at 8:00pm eastern time. Host Neil Stratton joins the show to preview the football industry awards presentation. Hound Talint CEO Tim Naddy checks in to bring us up to speed with the latest 'Next Gen Data' being used in the scouting industry. The Familia is also joined by Fan Controlled Football (FCF) commissioner Ray Austin to preview the third FCF Re-Draft event being held this evening on Twitch. Tune-in and tell a friend!

ACQUIRE CHAMPIONSHIP TALENT: DOMINATE YOUR COMPETITION

Whether you’re an old-school talent scout or a new-school data scout, selecting talent is not as easy as it looks. Scouting professionals are subject matter experts who know in their gut or see in their data why this athlete is superior to that athlete. However, sometimes they may find it difficult to blend the old and new to help make the best possible talent decisions. It’s time hard working scouting professionals had a professional scouting app that works hard for them. Hound TALINT created TALINT Edge to be your decision support tools, both in the field and in the office.

We don’t want your job; we want your job to be free of the hassles you face on a daily basis so you can hyper-focus on evaluating candidates who meet your organizational needs. We get it; when corralling high-performing talent, the stakes are high, the timelines are tight, and precision is paramount. So, free yourself to be the talent expert you are with Hound TALINT Edge and let us help you and your team manage the talent intelligence.

NEXT-GEN DATA CAPTURE IN SPORTS

TALINT empowers you to maximize your time on the athletes who most clearly demonstrate the best fit for your organization. Our patented Consensei analytics engine has the unique ability to quantify your talent team’s qualitative professional "gut" instincts and combine them with quantitative athlete performance metrics to give you a sports industry first: a complete professional holistic picture of the athlete. Our process allows your experts to collaboratively adjust this data, in real time, to instantly view how their attribute assessments affect a given player's anticipated performance within the needs of your team. Join us as we evolve yesterday’s stats vs. instinct into an elegantly blended approach that will elevate your organizations performance measurement and management.

FROM FRONT-LINE SCOUTS TO FRONT-OFFICE DECISION MAKERS, SIC HOUND TALINT ON THE TRAIL FOR:

