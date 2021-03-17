Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
Search

The State of Football Pt CLXIII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
Author:
Publish date:

We are excited for Fan Controlled Football's 'The Peoples Championship' game this weekend. FCF commissioner Ray Austin and their 'Stud of the Week' KaVontae Turpin check in to give us a sneak peak of what to expect in this championship game when the Glacier Boys go up against the Wild Aces. In the midst of the free agent frenzy the Bridgewater wide receiver Chris Easter checks in. Then, the lion of an offensive lineman Will Fries from Penn State, and the linebacker from Northwestern Blake Gallagher take on our founder's hardest scouting questions to see if they are ready for the NFL draft.

https://www.twitch.tv/nfldraftbible

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football Pt CLXIII

USATSI_13294190
Scouting Reports

Carlo Kemp - Defensive Tackle Michigan Wolverines Scouting Report

USATSI_13358084
Scouting Reports

Daniel Archibong - Defensive Tackle Temple Owls Scouting Report

USATSI_11324981
Scouting Reports

Cameron Murray - Defensive Tackle Oklahoma State Cowboys Scouting Report

USATSI_15083397
Scouting Reports

O'Bryan Goodson - Defensive Tackle Memphis Tigers Scouting Report

USATSI_13348704
Scouting Reports

Kyree Campbell - Defensive Tackle Florida Gators Scouting Report

USATSI_15198895
Scouting Reports

Jerome Johnson - Defensive Tackle Indiana Hoosiers Scouting Report

ZQBGKXJ6DREMBFQUCCJNQOP4YA
NFL

NFL team needs and roster construction

23440656_web1_L1-UW-Utah-Football-EDH-201125
Scouting Reports

Josiah Bronson - Defensive Tackle Washington Huskies Scouting Report