The State of Football Pt CLXIII

We are excited for Fan Controlled Football's 'The Peoples Championship' game this weekend. FCF commissioner Ray Austin and their 'Stud of the Week' KaVontae Turpin check in to give us a sneak peak of what to expect in this championship game when the Glacier Boys go up against the Wild Aces. In the midst of the free agent frenzy the Bridgewater wide receiver Chris Easter checks in. Then, the lion of an offensive lineman Will Fries from Penn State, and the linebacker from Northwestern Blake Gallagher take on our founder's hardest scouting questions to see if they are ready for the NFL draft.



