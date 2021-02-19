The State of Football Pt CXLV

Our guest host and founder of Maverick Sports Consulting, David Turner and John Murphy break down the latest rumors traveling around the football industry including what dome JJ Watt will play under, Wentz being a Colt and if Mariota can get used to icy weather for his future home with our undercover agent from Germany, Lorenz Leinweber. Special guest Paul Duncan, the Scouting Coordinator at XTBoxscore gives us his latest updates on what to expect out of the 2021 NFL draft and more! Keep it locked here Monday-Friday 9AM EST for the most reliable news in the industry and purchase our resources at AllAccessFootball.com.

