[WATCH] 2021 NFL Mock Draft

The podcast crew goes through a full first-round NFL Mock Draft
The NFL Draft Bible Team has assembled for a first-round 2021 NFL Mock Draft. In this SUPER SHOW, the team takes on the role of GM and makes all 32 first-round selections. 

Tune in to see: 

-Fields vs Wilson vs Lance + a Mac Jones slide -7 Offensive Tackles off the board -Micah Parsons Free Fall -A Surprising Selection for the Bears

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

