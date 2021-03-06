Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
The NFL Draft Tailgate Show PT. XXIII

"Your New Home For REAL Football Talk In The Mornings!" - Weekdays 9:00am ET
We kick off running with our all-star panel today breaking down the top five running backs and tight ends that are entering into the 2021 NFL Draft. Big Law isn't holding back as John Murphy, David Turner CEO of Maverick Sports Consulting, and our secret scout from the east- Lorenz Leinweber break down the name's you need to know first.

