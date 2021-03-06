The NFL Draft Tailgate Show PT. XXIII

We kick off running with our all-star panel today breaking down the top five running backs and tight ends that are entering into the 2021 NFL Draft. Big Law isn't holding back as John Murphy, David Turner CEO of Maverick Sports Consulting, and our secret scout from the east- Lorenz Leinweber break down the name's you need to know first.

https://www.twitch.tv/nfldraftbible

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.