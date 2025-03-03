1 Rumored Suitor For Eagles Super Bowl Hero Reportedly Out
With free agency kicking off across the National Football League in one week, there have been a lot of rumors already about where the top available players will go.
The Philadelphia Eagles have been widely discussed because they have four of the most intriguing free agents in the league in Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Mekhi Becton, and Zack Baun. It doesn't seem like there's any chance all four will be back in Philadelphia.
Sweat likely will land the biggest contract of the four. He's currently projected to land a three-year deal worth over $56 million by Spotrac. Sweat deserves it, too. He had eight sacks in 2024 and followed it up with one of the most dominant performances by a defensive player in the Super Bowl in years with 2.5 sacks against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sweat is just 27 years old and is one of the top pending free-agent pass rushers. He has popped up in rumors already with the New England Patriots, but the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed reported that Sweat is "not expected" to get interest from New England.
"Patriots are working to infuse more speed in their defensive front, which will feature smaller, faster players under Vrabel and new defensive coordinator Terrell Williams compared to most of their defenses of the past two decades," Callahan and Kyed said. "Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat, (Buffalo Bills) receiver Amari Cooper, (Houston Texans) receiver Stefon Diggs, and (Los Angeles Chargers) outside linebacker Khalil Mack are not expected to draw interest from the Patriots, according to a team source."
