Bengals Predicted To Pursue Ex-Eagles $45 Million Star
One former Philadelphia Eagles star is going to be an interesting player to watch on the open market once the season ends.
Former Eagles star Haason Reddick had a tumultuous 2024 season, to say the least. Philadelphia traded him to the Jets before the 2024 season and held out for most of the campaign, He eventually returned and appeared in 10 games for the Jets, including two starts.
After months of speculation and drama, Reddick wasn't his typical dominant self for the Jets. He logged just one sack and 14 tackles in the 10 games, although he did just appear in 57 percent of defensive snaps when he was active. In comparison, last year with the Eagles he was in 74 percent of the defensive snaps.
Reddick will enter the open market and it's unclear where he will land. The two-time Pro Bowler had a three-year, $45 million deal but now his market is unknown after a weird year. Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox ranked him as the 19th-best free agent heading into the offseason and floated the Cincinnati Bengals as a possible landing spot.
"Pass-rusher Haason Reddick did nothing in 2024 to help his market value," Knox said. "He held out for a new contract for nearly half of the season, and he only made a marginal impact for the Jets upon his return. Based on his New York tenure alone, Reddick isn't a top-100 free agent, let alone a top-25 one. Of course, nothing went right for the Jets this season, and the 30-year-old has an impressive track record of production...
"The Bengals should also consider taking a flier on Reddick, especially if he's open to a team-friendly deal. (They have major contract decisions looming for receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins). While Cincinnati has one premier pass-rusher in Trey Hendrickson, it lacks a top-tier complement and battled major defensive deficiencies in 2024. Potential Suitors: Atlanta Falcons, Cincinnati Bengals."
Where will Reddick go in free agency?
