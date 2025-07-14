Commitment To Winning Key To Improved Relationship For Eagles Duo
PHILADELPHIA – They have navigated their fair share of choppy waters during their four-year relationship but seem to have emerged in a sea of tranquility. Winning a Super Bowl together can have that calming effect, especially when it comes to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his head coach Nick Sirianni.
Remember the collapse in 2023, when Hurts as asked about Sirianni’s future in the bowels of Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium as Philly dealt with the fallout of losing six of its final seven games?
“I didn’t know he was going anywhere,” Hurts said when asked about his coach’s future. He then added that he has “confidence in everyone in this building.”
That's a lukewarm endorsement, at best.
There was an ESPN report that the two had a “strained relationship” in 2023, citing a disconnect in offensive visions and a lack of full respect for Sirianni’s ability to coach.
Sirianni kept his job. Offensive coordinator Brian Johnson did not, and the Eagles went outside the organization to bring in Kellen Moore.
Behind closed doors, Sirianni and Hurts made an effort to improve their relationship, a tactic that included “bonding sessions.” Whatever they did, it worked.
Here was Hurts during OTAs on May 20 when asked about how Sirianni helped him and the state of their seemingly once-fragile relationship:
“First of all, congratulations to him,” said the QB. “Everything that he’s been able to accomplish and achieve, he’s earned. Just to see his evolution and his growth from my perspective of playing quarterback for him, his whole entire tenure here, it’s been a great experience, it’s been a great ride. There has been a lot of learning for the both of us. And hopefully, we’re just getting started.”
Sirianni was queried about the relationship during an embargoes sit down with about 15 beat reporters during minicamp in early June.
“I feel like we’ve always had a good relationship, and it continues to get stronger the more time we spend around each other,” said the coach. “I think we both have this will to improve, and this will to win. That works for us, that we’re both so committed to getting better, and both so committed to winning. He loves football. I love football.
“We both grew up in the game as little kids, going to practice. And we have this love for the game. I really value the relationship I have with him. Obviously, he is the player that he is, but I just love the way he comes to work every single day, just with this single mindset of getting better, and doing everything that he can do to help us win football games. Obviously, you can see that with his work ethic, and I love that. And hopefully, he sees the same on my end. And that’s our common bond.”
