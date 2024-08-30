Eagles Add 2022 Third-Round Pick To PS
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles continued to fill up their 16-man practice squad Friday with the signing of defensive back JT Woods.
Woods (6-foot-2, 194 pounds) was originally a 2022 third-round pick, No. 79 overall, by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2022 draft out of Baylor who was recently waived. During his final season in Waco, Woods had an FBS-high six interceptions.
Over his first two professional seasons, Woods, 24, played in 13 games (one start) and contributed eight tackles while playing as a safety. The new regime with the Chargers, led by head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, shifted Woods to cornerback this offseason hoping his length and 4.36 speed could translate.
Woods is the 14th member of the Philadelphia PS joining quarterback Will Grier, running back Ty Davis-Price, receivers Parris Campbell and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, tight ends Jack Stoll, and E.J. Jenkins, offensive linemen Nick Gates, Dylan McMahon, and Brett Toth, defensive tackle Gabe Hall, linebacker Brandon Smith, and safeties Andre Sam' and Caden Sterns.
Fledgling Australian offensive lineman Laekin Vakalahi is the Eagles' international exemption player so the team still has two more spots they can add.
Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu will not be filling one of those open spots after being waived to make room for waiver-wire claimant Byron Young, also a DT, on Thursday. Tuipulotu was not claimed on waivers but decided to start fresh in Kansas City on the Super Bowl champion's practice squad.