Eagles Today

Eagles Add Patrick Johnson To Inactives

The Eagles looked familiar for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, except for Patrick Johnson, who is a healthy scratch.

John McMullen

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson (48) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Patrick Johnson (48) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles' inactives for the Week 3 measuring-stick game against the Los Angeles Rams looked familiar except for edge rusher and special teams standout Patrick Johnson, who had played in both games during the Eagles' 2-0 start to the season.

Along with Johnson, the other inactives announced 90 minutes before kickoff were running back Will Shipley, offensive linemen Drew Kendall and Kenyon Green, edge defenders Azeez Ojulari and Ogbo Okoronkwo, and emergency quarterback Tammer McKee.

Shipley was ruled out for the second straight game with an oblique injury, while McKee is still working back from a fractured thumb on his throwing hand and can only play in the catastrophic situation of both Jalen Hurts and Sam Howell being unable to play.

All of the other players on the list are healthy scratches.

The presence of veteran pass rusher Za'Darius Smith makes it harder to keep Johnson active while the defensive coordinator needs rookie Ty Robinson to supplement on the interior.

For the Rams, the most notable inactives were offensive lineman Steve Avila (ankle) and tight end Terrance Ferguson. Avila was listed as doubtful on the final injury report.

Also inactive for Los Angeles are emergency quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, outside linebacker Nick Hampton (illness) and offensive lineman D.J. Humphries. Hampton was added to the injury report on Saturday and downgraded from questionable to out during the day.

MORE NFL: Eagles Stay Consistent With Elevations

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News