Eagles Add Patrick Johnson To Inactives
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles' inactives for the Week 3 measuring-stick game against the Los Angeles Rams looked familiar except for edge rusher and special teams standout Patrick Johnson, who had played in both games during the Eagles' 2-0 start to the season.
Along with Johnson, the other inactives announced 90 minutes before kickoff were running back Will Shipley, offensive linemen Drew Kendall and Kenyon Green, edge defenders Azeez Ojulari and Ogbo Okoronkwo, and emergency quarterback Tammer McKee.
Shipley was ruled out for the second straight game with an oblique injury, while McKee is still working back from a fractured thumb on his throwing hand and can only play in the catastrophic situation of both Jalen Hurts and Sam Howell being unable to play.
All of the other players on the list are healthy scratches.
The presence of veteran pass rusher Za'Darius Smith makes it harder to keep Johnson active while the defensive coordinator needs rookie Ty Robinson to supplement on the interior.
For the Rams, the most notable inactives were offensive lineman Steve Avila (ankle) and tight end Terrance Ferguson. Avila was listed as doubtful on the final injury report.
Also inactive for Los Angeles are emergency quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, outside linebacker Nick Hampton (illness) and offensive lineman D.J. Humphries. Hampton was added to the injury report on Saturday and downgraded from questionable to out during the day.