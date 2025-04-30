Eagles Blockbuster Addition Called 'Masterclass'
Another National Football League Draft has passed and Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman once again came away as one of the most talked about executives in the league.
Roseman has done a great job in recent years building up this Eagles roster and has done it mainly through the NFL Draft. Sure, there have been some big trades made -- like acquiring AJ Brown -- but if you look at this roster, most of it is homegrown stars. That's the best way to do it. Free agency is significantly more expensive. You surely need free agency, like the addition of Saquon Barkley last year. If you can hit home runs in the draft, like Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, or Jalen Carter, you can load up the roster with rookie deals with upside and then use money toward free agency and long-term extensions.
The Eagles have found a nearly perfect balance of this, as shown through their Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2025 NFL Draft just passed and Philadelphia is being praised once again. Newsweek's Matt Galatzan even called the addition of former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell with the No. 31 pick a "masterclass."
"Philadelphia Eagles," Galatzan said. "Best Pick: Jihaad Campbell, LB. Getting a player like Jihaad Campbell at No. 31, when he very easily could have been a top 15 pick is simply a masterclass from the Philadelphia Eagles. It is why they are the best team in the NFL. They just keep adding good players at high-value positions."
It's tough to fully judge the move until Campbell is able to take the field with the Eagles this upcoming season, but on paper it is yet another big move from Roseman and the front office.