Eagles Cut Ties With First-Round Pick To Sign Ex-Bears FB
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly aren't done making moves.
Philadelphia has won eight straight games and really doesn't need to make any big moves at this point. The Eagles don't have any glaring holes and clearly are built to contend right now. The Eagles just took down the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and are preparing to face off against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.
Although the Eagles have looked like a team that doesn't need to make a change, they haven't gotten complacent and continue to alter the practice squad. Philadelphia made yet another move on Tuesday and signed veteran fullback Khari Blasingame and cut ties with former first-round pick John Ross, according to the team.
"Practice Squad: We have signed FB Khari Blasingame and have released WR John Ross," the team announced.
Blasingame is a six-year National Football League veteran who has spent time with the Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Titans and the last three with the Bears.
He's someone who likely won't be a game-changer on the active roster, but maybe he could end up seeing some time with the Eagles down the stretch. The Eagles are a run-heavy team so adding someone like Blasingame into the mix only could benefit them.
Philadelphia is going to be an intriguing team to watch over the next few weeks as they pursue the top spot in the NFC. It wouldn't be shocking if more practice moves come.
