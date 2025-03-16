Eagles Dynasty Could Be Coming Despite Losses
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a better position than potential every other team in the National Football League right now.
It doesn't hurt that the Eagles just won Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs. Philadelphia has made it to the Super Bowl twice over the last three years and a good chunk of the team's core players are locked up for the foreseeable on either lucrative long-term deals or rookie deals. Philadelphia doesn't have to worry about guys like Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell, Zack Baun, and plenty of others in the immediate future.
There are surely other guys the Eagles are going to have to take care of, but the team has a very good base in place right now.
Philadelphia unfortunately has lost a handful of pieces this offseason, but that could somehow help the team get even better in the near future. Philadelphia is loaded with draft picks right now. The Eagles will have five of the top 100 picks in the 2026 draft and 12 overall picks next year, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"After losing free-agent OL Mekhi Becton to the Chargers, as Tim McManus reported, the Eagles are now poised to have 2026 compensatory picks in rounds 3, 4, 5, and 6," Schefter said. "They also already had the Jets’ 3 in 2026 courtesy of the Haason Reddick trade. They now are expected to have five of the top 100 picks, and 12 overall picks, in the 2026 NFL Draft."
Philadelphia could have as many as 20 draft picks over the next two drafts. That's exactly what a team like the Eagles needs. Philadelphia has a lot of expensive, veteran talent. Having that many draft picks will allow the team to hopefully keep the core together and replenish the roster with young, inexpensive talent around them.
No team arguably has been better in the draft in recent years. Now, the Eagles are loaded with a Super Bowl-winning roster and plenty of picks. This Eagles team isn't going away anytime soon.