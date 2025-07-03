Eagles Land 5 On SI's Top 200 Fantasy Football Despite Shock
The Philadelphia Eagles unsurprisingly were well-represented on Sports Illustrated's list of the top 200 players for fantasy football for the 2025 season.
Philadelphia landed five players on Sports Illustrated's Michael Fabiano's list starting with Saquon Barkley at No. 8.
Here are all of the Eagles on the list and their placement:
Saquon Barkley - Running Back - No. 8
AJ Brown - Wide Receiver - No. 21
Jalen Hurts - Quarterback - No. 30
DeVonta Smith - Wide Receiver - No. 52
Dallas Goedert - Tight End - No. 137
It's not shocking to see any of these guys on the list for the Eagles. Barkley had one of the most dominant seasons by a running back in NFL history and finished as the RB 2 in PPR, per ESPN. Brown was WR 20 despite missing time and Hurts was QB 8 despite also missing time.
Philadelphia looks like it's in for a big year once again, but the thing that stands out the most is that Barkley is at No. 8 overall. There were two running backs ranked ahead of Barkley in Bijan Robinson (No. 2) and Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 6). The other five players ahead of Barkley were wide receivers. Ja'Marr Chase (No. 1), Justin Jefferson (No. 3), CeeDee Lamb (No. 4), Amon-Ra St. Brown (No. 5), and Malik Nabers (No. 7).
With how good Barkley played last year, it's hard to imagine he'll find a way to top it, but if there is a guy who could, it would be him. We'll see if he can outperform these rankings.