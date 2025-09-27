Eagles Must Beware Of A Redemption Game From Former Teammate
Haason Reddick’s career hasn’t gone the way he probably hoped when he got traded out of Philadelphia at the end of the 2023 season. He had just come off his fourth consecutive season of double-digit sacks with 11. Two teams and 13 games later, he has two.
Reddick is 31 now and on a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who host the Eagles on Sunday at 1 p.m. Could you blame him if he’s looking for a little redemption after the Eagles traded him in the offseason two years ago, with still one year left on a contract that was going to pay him $15 million?
General manager Howie Roseman put a tourniquet on a wound he could see opening with his star pass rusher, who wanted more money and may have been headed toward a holdout if he didn’t get it.
So, Roseman traded him, and the Reddick headache became their problem. Reddick held out for half the season in New York before returning on a deal that didn’t pay him what he had wanted. He made it into 10 games, with just two starts, and had one sack with the Jets, with just three QB hits.
The Eagles will reap the rewards of the trade having acquired a conditional third-round pick from the Jets in the 2026 draft. The Bucs, meanwhile, are trying to reap the Reddick reward this season, a season in which they are paying him $14 million.
Lane Johnson Will Line Up On Reddick
He has one sack in three starts and is playing a lot, logging 80 percent of the defensive snaps, so far. Basically, exceeding expectations, according to Tampa’s run game coordinator/outside linebackers coach Larry Foote, “because he’s doing a great job in the run game.”
The Bucs limited the Jets to 99 yards rushing, their 11th straight game holding opponents to fewer than 100 yards on the ground dating back to last season. Since Week 10 of the 2024 season – the start of Tampa Bay's streak – the team has held opponents to 3.3 yards per carry, the best mark in the NFL over that span.
The job of blocking Reddick will fall primarily to Lane Johnson because Reddick lines up most of the time on the left side of the Bucs' defense.
“Some guys just care about sacks, and I say (to) just keep going after it and make sure to get the quarterback down,” said Foote about Reddick. “He has been close, especially the Houston (Texans) game, he missed him a couple of times.
“Those (sack) numbers will come, but I am definitely happy the way he is attacking the run game. With pass rushers, you have to tell them, ‘Hey, you have to earn the right to rush the passer.’”
