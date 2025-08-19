Eagles QB Facing Potential Training Camp Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles currently have four quarterbacks on the roster but that surely won't be the case for too much longer.
Philadelphia is going to have to trim down the roster to 53 players ahead of the August 26th deadline. Before then, we are going to see at least one or maybe even two quarterbacks off the Eagles' roster in some way. That could surely be through a release. But, what about a trade?
As camp has progressed, the two guys that have been talked about the most are rookie Kyle McCord and veteran Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The reason for this is that they are No. 3 and No. 4 on the roster right now. Jalen Hurts obviously is the starter and Tanner McKee is the No. 2 and looked like a star in the preseason opener. McKee went 20-of-25 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a rushing touchdown in the first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Eagles rested Hurts and McKee in the second preseason game.
With the season quickly approaching, it seems like a safe bet that Hurts and McKee will be together for another year. But, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer did say that he expects McKee to get interest on the trade market.
Will the Eagles make a trade to trim down the quarterback room?
"I think Eagles backup QB Tanner McKee is going to generate some trade interest ahead of the Aug. 26 cutdown," Breer said. "I also think it’d take a lot for Philly to deal him—the Eagles are excited about where their 2023 sixth-round pick is headed going into his third season."
McKee looks like a success story for Philadelphia. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He didn't see any time in 2023, but did get into two games last year. He had 323 passing yards and four touchdowns while going 30-of-45 passing overall. Back then, it was speculated that the Eagles could look to flip him. The Eagles traded Kenny Pickett instead this offseason. But, could McKee also ended up being a trade piece?
He's just 25 years old and looks like he could help a team and is blocked for the foreseeable future with Hurts squarely as Philadelphia's starting quarterback. If a team were to overpay, why not at least consider a deal?
