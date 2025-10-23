Eagles Should Turn To Rookie To Make His First NFL Start
PHILADELPHIA – All indications are, based on about 30 minutes of viewing time allowed to reporters for Thursday afternoon’s Eagles practice, Brett Toth will be the starting center when the Giants visit Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday. Landon Dickerson could play center, but he was at his usual left guard spot during practice, so it doesn’t look like he’s sliding down one spot.
With Cam Jurgens expected to miss Sunday’s game due to a knee injury – and for a second straight day, he was not at practice – the Eagles need somebody to do it and that somebody looks to be Toth.
With a full week to prepare at center, it could work out well. Or Dexter Lawrence, the Giants’ Pro Bowl defensive tackle, who still doesn't have a sack this season, could have a field day.
Toth didn’t have that opportunity before entering last Sunday’s game in Minnesota when Jurgens left in the first half. Most of his reps during the week had come at guard. This would be his first career start at center, though he has played 35 snaps there in relief of Jurgens on Sunday. So, maybe will get the job done at a high level.
My take, however, is this: The Eagles should start Drew Kendall at center for his first pro start. He’s a rookie and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland isn’t known for starting rookies on his offensive line, so it’s not going to happen, even though it should.
Drew Kendall Might Be Best Equipped To Make First Start
He was drafted after starting 37 of 39 games at center for Boston College. It’s a position he can play. Has played. It’s not like it’s Week 1 and he’s being thrown out there. It’s Week 8. Is he ready? How would we know?
So, Eagles on SI caught up with him at his locker following Wednesday’s practice, and he was asked if he feels ready should the Eagles turn to him on Sunday.
“I feel like I am,” he said. “That’s a coach’s decision, obviously. They have to feel comfortable with everything, but I feel like I’m good right now.”
Kendall has been working primarily on the scout team, mostly at center, but he stays extra to get work at guard if he doesn't get much work there at practice.
Playing center looks like a pipe dream for him here, at least, with Jurgens signed through the end of the decade. So, he has to learn to be a guard if he wants to get on the field full time. Again, though why not use him when Jurgens is injured, like he is now?
“Every day I come in here I’m just trying to prepare like I’m a starter, like I have to go in there Sunday and execute the job,” he said. “I feel like that’s really helped me a lot mentally, just trying to stay in the game plan every week.”
Kendall was asked: What makes you think you are ready, and how different are you now from when you were drafted in the fifth round this past spring?
“I think just from an overall football standpoint, I’ve learned a lot, just general football knowledge,” he said. “Sitting in meetings with Stout every day, you’re gonna learn a lot of football. I really take that to heart. I love football. I love learning football.
“I want every advantage that I can have, so when I get on the field, I can execute at the highest level, so every day I’m trying to learn something new. I’d say physically, I feel like I’m in a little better shape. I feel a little stronger on the field, and I feel I can move a little bit better. I think I’m making good progress right now.”
