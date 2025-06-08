Eagles Star 'Disrespected' By Blockbuster Trade Drama
The Philadelphia Eagles made one of the biggest trades of the offseason to this point.
Philadelphia traded CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans shortly after the new calendar year kicked off. The Eagles added an intriguing former first-round pick in Kenyon Green to try to help the offensive line. But, Gardner-Johnson had a good year last year with six interceptions and there's been a lot of chatter since about the move.
He has specifically talked about the trade and even took to social media recently to seemingly respond to comments made by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
Gardner-Johnson didn't stop there and talked about being "disrespected" by the noise of the offseason, as shared by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.
"I feel highly disrespected, but it’s a business," Gardner-Johnson said. "Never was an All-Pro or Pro Bowl! Never! Led the league in interceptions. What more do you want?
"People say, ‘He’s a hazard, he’s this, he’s that.’ I never been no hazard, bro. They got no real issues on me. That black ball ain’t going to work on me, because I got me a ring. I got me one. I got three more championships in me. I’m probably going to win the next three. I’m going to get me another Super Bowl this year. Just watch."
The Eagles drafted safety Andrew Mukuba in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and he likely will play a big role filling in for Gardner-Johnson in 2025.