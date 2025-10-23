Eagles Thursday Practice Report: Toth Takes OC Reps, Graham Continues Ramp Up
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles continued preparation for their Week 8 rematch against the 2-5 New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.
The most notable development at Thursday's practice was Brett Toth continuing to work at center for the injured Cam Jurgens (knee), with Landon Dickerson staying at left guard.
Toth replaced Jurgens after the latter played 15 snaps in last Sunday's 28-22 win over Minnesota. There was some thought that, with a full week to prepare, the Eagles might shift Dickerson to center, who has significant experience playing the position at a high level in college at Alabama, and moved inside late last season when Jurgens was dealing with a balky back that ultimately required surgery.
In-house Eagles' offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland always wants three players who can play the OC position on game day. That likely will be Toth, Dickerson, and rookie Drew Kendall against the talented Giants front, which often features All-Pro Dexter Lawrence on the nose.
Philadelphia started the 21-day practice window for wide receiver Darius Cooper, who is on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
The injury list remained similar to Wednesday with receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (concussion), and edge defender Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) each missing their second consective day of practice.
Those who were limited on Wednesday: Dickerson (back/ankle), CB Jakorian Bennett (pec), tight ends Dallas Goedert (calf) and Grant Calcaterra (oblique), and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (shoulder) were all again practicing in some form.
Goedert was seen wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg.
Bennett, an August trade pickup from Las Vegas, is in the midst of his 21-day practice window after being placed on injured reserve on Sept. 24 and was working alongside Quinyon Mitchell with secondary coach Christian Parker, something Jackson typically does on Thursdays.
The projected starter at CB against the Giants in place of Jackson, Kelee Ringo, was off doing special teams work during that period of practice.
The return of veteran defensive end Brandon Graham for a 16th NFL season reached a second day after his short retirement.
The Eagles have a two-week roster exemption for Graham, who retired in March after a storybook ending of returning from a torn triceps to help Philadelphia win Super Bowl LIX over Kansas City as the longest-tenured player in franchise history.
Graham could be out on the 53-man roster by Sunday if the Eagles believe his conditioning is up to par to handle 15 or 20 snaps.
