Newly Signed Linebacker May Get Cut By Eagles Despite Joining This Offseason
The Philadelphia Eagles are loaded with talent all throughout the roster.
Philadelphia has one of the best rosters on paper and has made multiple intriguing moves this offseason to boost the team. The Eagles have been extremely busy throughout free agency and there are sure to be position battles throughout training camp.
One new addition could even be at risk of losing his spot despite signing with the Eagles in free agency this offseason. Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine put together a list of possible trade and cut candidates for the Eagles and one player who could end up being let go is newly acquired linebacker Zack Baun.
"The Eagles targeted Zack Baun in free agency, signing the former New Orleans Saint to a one-year, $1.6 million contract," Ballentine said. "That doesn't mean he's locked in to make the roster, though. Going back to his days at Wisconsin, Baun has always been a bit of a tweener. He has the size of an off-ball linebacker but some of his best work comes when rushing the passer. It's a relatively unique skill set but it could also leave him as the least desirable option at multiple positions.
"The Eagles invested in both positions through the draft. After signing Devin White and Oren Burks in free agency they drafted Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in the fifth round. On the edge, they drafted Jalyx Hunt with a third-round pick in addition to signing Bryce Huff and Julian Okwara. Roseman has prioritized depth up front and only carried three linebackers on the initial 53-man roster last season. There's a lot of talent in the Eagles front seven. Baun is going to have to have a really good camp to prove that he belongs in the rotation and on the roster."
Baun is a four-year National Football League veteran who could help the Eagles out if he can make the roster out of camp.
