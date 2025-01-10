NFL Wild Card: Eagles' Jalen Hurts Gets Important Update
The Philadelphia Eagles likely can breathe a sigh of relief.
Philadelphia has had a lot of question marks about star quarterback Jalen Hurts over the last few weeks. He was removed from the team's Week 16 clash against the Washington Commanders due to a concussion and hasn't seen game action since.
He missed Week 17 while dealing with the concussion still and also missed the final game of the season while in the concussion protocol. This led many to wonder what his stats would be for the team's Wild Card Round playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
It seems like he's going to be okay, though. Hurts returned to practice on Wednesday and the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday that he "remains on track to play" pending the final clearance.
"Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (concussion/left finger) was listed as a full participant in practice today," Pelissero said. "Pending final clearance, he remains on track to play in Sunday's playoff vs. Green Bay."
This is great news. Also, it has seemed like the most likely outcome. The National Football League's concussion is built to be regimented and very technical as a way to protect the players. There are many steps that have to be met in order to get out of the protocol. You need practice time in order to get out of the protocol and last week he wasn't practicing in general with starters being rested.
Luckily, he seems like he is going to be ready to go for this weekend's clash with Green Bay.
