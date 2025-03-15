One Part Of The Eagles' Offseason Is Likely Complete
PHILADELPHIA - One part of the Eagles “maintenance offseason” is projected to be maxed out after Mekhi Becton’s late-night exit to the Los Angeles Chargers on a reported two-year, $20 million deal.
After some significant cash-heavy offseasons, Howie Roseman's plan was to restock the coffers, understanding that big-money extensions are around the corner for foundational players like Pro Bowl Center Cam Jurgens and second-team All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter.
The Eagles’ GM also understood what the market would bear for big-ticket items like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat, meaning the so-called compensatory-pick game was back in play for Philadelphia.
When the literal “Big Ticket” agreed to terms with the Chargers that maxed-out the Eagles at four projected 2026 compensatory picks.
Things are always fluid because comp picks are based on losses in free agency vs. gains and the size of contracts signed by the free agents moving to new teams so the moves of the other 31 teams impact the 32 picks awarded.
However, at this stage of free agency, the vast majority of bigger deals are done. Meanwhile, the Eagles have obviously planned for 2026 compensatory picks and have been very disciplined with that goal in mind, signing only one-year, cost-effective deals with players who will not affect the formula.
As things stand now Philadelphia is projected to receive a third-round pick from Williams’ monster deal with New England, a fourth-rounder for Sweat’s reunion with Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals, a fifth-rounder for Becton's $10 million average annual value with the Chargers, and a sixth for Isaiah Rodgers’ two-year contract in Minnesota.
At the scouting combine in Indianapolis, Roseman admitted young players are going to have to play for the Eagles.
“I sat up here last year and I said that's going to include playing young players and I think that's going to be a huge part of what we are going forward because we're fortunate enough to have a lot of good players who are making a lot of money,” the GM said.
That sentiment wasn’t only geared toward in-house players like Jalyx Hunt, Kelee Ringo, Sydney Brown, Will Shipley and Tyler Steen, it was also a nod to those incoming as well.
Over the next two years, the Eagles could have as many as 21 draft picks right now, foreshadowing an infusion of young talent to better balance the need to pay the superstars in Philadelphia.