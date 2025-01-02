Eagles Today

Projecting Eagles Starters And Backup For Week 18 With Starters Resting

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he will rest hs starters in home game against New York Giants to close the regular season, so who plays? Here are my projections.

Ed Kracz

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) passes the ball during the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Eagles could use some rest since they have played 12 straight weeks of football since their Week 5 bye. And that’s what they will get when the New York Giants visit on Sunday.

There is nothing to play for as the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Giants are playing for the No. 1 pick in the draft and need to lose. The good news for New York is it won’t have to be tormented by Saquon Barkley, the running back it had no idea how to build around after drafting him second overall in 2018 and wasting six years of his career.

The Eagles will give their starters and some key reserves the game off, though with a roster of just 53 players and only two permitted practice squad elevations, there are only so many players to rest. It’s particularly concerning on the defensive line because there isn’t much depth.

Even with what will look like a preseason game from the Eagles’ standpoint, the mission hasn’t changed.

“Get better this week, just like we do each and every week,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “Want to go out there and try to win this football game, just like we do every week. What an opportunity for some of the guys that are going to be playing that maybe don't get as many reps. So huge, huge, huge opportunity for some people to do it in an NFL regular season game.”

Here are my projected starters and backups at each position:

QUARTERBACK

Starter: Tanner McKee. The third-stringer certainly impressed last week. He will be playing with other reserves, so the results might not be as impressive.

Backup: Ian Book. Don’t be surprised of the Eagles give him the fourth quarter.

RUNNING BACK

Starter: Kenny Gainwell. The running back may only get a couple of series.

Backups: Will Shipley, and Ty Davis-Price, who probably is elevated from the practice squad. If Shipley clears concussion protocol (the rookie was estimated to be a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice), he will get plenty of carries, as will Davis-Price.

RECEIVER

Starters: Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson. Maybe Dotson will actually be targeted. He's had just 22 of those since joining the Eagles for Week 1.

Backup: Ainias Smith. The rookie should see a handful of targets.

TIGHT END

Starters: The Eagles placed C.J. Uzomah on injured reserve on Wednesday, opening a spot for Dallas Goedert to return. There is a chance Goedert might see some series' since he missed the last four weeks. Grant Calcaterra could also get a few series because depth is an issue.

Backup: E.J. Jenkins.

Nick Gates
Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Nick Gates (61) blocks New England Patriots safety Joshuah Bledsoe (24) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

OFFENSIVE LINE

C: Nick Gates.

RG: Tyler Steen.

RT: Darian Kinnard.

LG: Trevor Keegan.

LT: Fred Johnson for just a few series and will likely be replaced by Jack Driscoll.

DEFENSE

TACKLES

Starters/Backups: Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Thomas Booker, with Williams probably checking out by halftime. There’s a chance the Eagles might activate Byron Young from injured reserve to take Uzomah’s spot then cut him to activate Goedert for the playoffs. Maybe the Eagles elevate Gabe Hall from the practice squad.

EDGE

Starters/Backups: Bryce Huff was estimated to be a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and should play plenty of snaps if he is is able. Chuck Harris might be elevated from the practice squad to soak up some snaps. Nolan Smith might also see a few series. Josh Sweat probably gets the day off.

LINEBACKERS

Starters/backups: Oren Burks and Jeramiah Trotter, Jr. Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean could possibly suit up just in case. Maybe Baun plays to add to a tackle count that is top five in the NFL.

CORNERBACKS

Starters: Kelee Ringo, Isaiah Rodgers. Perhaps rookie Quinyon Mitchell gets a series or two, but doubtful.

Backup: Eli Ricks.

SAFETIES

Starters: Avonte Maddox, Tristin McCollum

Backup: Cooper DeJean. He can play the position but likely won’t unless needed. The Eagles could also elevate Andre Sam from the practice squad.

Published
