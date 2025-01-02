Projecting Eagles Starters And Backup For Week 18 With Starters Resting
The Eagles could use some rest since they have played 12 straight weeks of football since their Week 5 bye. And that’s what they will get when the New York Giants visit on Sunday.
There is nothing to play for as the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. The Giants are playing for the No. 1 pick in the draft and need to lose. The good news for New York is it won’t have to be tormented by Saquon Barkley, the running back it had no idea how to build around after drafting him second overall in 2018 and wasting six years of his career.
The Eagles will give their starters and some key reserves the game off, though with a roster of just 53 players and only two permitted practice squad elevations, there are only so many players to rest. It’s particularly concerning on the defensive line because there isn’t much depth.
Even with what will look like a preseason game from the Eagles’ standpoint, the mission hasn’t changed.
“Get better this week, just like we do each and every week,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “Want to go out there and try to win this football game, just like we do every week. What an opportunity for some of the guys that are going to be playing that maybe don't get as many reps. So huge, huge, huge opportunity for some people to do it in an NFL regular season game.”
Here are my projected starters and backups at each position:
QUARTERBACK
Starter: Tanner McKee. The third-stringer certainly impressed last week. He will be playing with other reserves, so the results might not be as impressive.
Backup: Ian Book. Don’t be surprised of the Eagles give him the fourth quarter.
RUNNING BACK
Starter: Kenny Gainwell. The running back may only get a couple of series.
Backups: Will Shipley, and Ty Davis-Price, who probably is elevated from the practice squad. If Shipley clears concussion protocol (the rookie was estimated to be a limited participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice), he will get plenty of carries, as will Davis-Price.
RECEIVER
Starters: Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson. Maybe Dotson will actually be targeted. He's had just 22 of those since joining the Eagles for Week 1.
Backup: Ainias Smith. The rookie should see a handful of targets.
TIGHT END
Starters: The Eagles placed C.J. Uzomah on injured reserve on Wednesday, opening a spot for Dallas Goedert to return. There is a chance Goedert might see some series' since he missed the last four weeks. Grant Calcaterra could also get a few series because depth is an issue.
Backup: E.J. Jenkins.
OFFENSIVE LINE
C: Nick Gates.
RG: Tyler Steen.
RT: Darian Kinnard.
LG: Trevor Keegan.
LT: Fred Johnson for just a few series and will likely be replaced by Jack Driscoll.
DEFENSE
TACKLES
Starters/Backups: Milton Williams, Moro Ojomo, Thomas Booker, with Williams probably checking out by halftime. There’s a chance the Eagles might activate Byron Young from injured reserve to take Uzomah’s spot then cut him to activate Goedert for the playoffs. Maybe the Eagles elevate Gabe Hall from the practice squad.
EDGE
Starters/Backups: Bryce Huff was estimated to be a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and should play plenty of snaps if he is is able. Chuck Harris might be elevated from the practice squad to soak up some snaps. Nolan Smith might also see a few series. Josh Sweat probably gets the day off.
LINEBACKERS
Starters/backups: Oren Burks and Jeramiah Trotter, Jr. Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean could possibly suit up just in case. Maybe Baun plays to add to a tackle count that is top five in the NFL.
CORNERBACKS
Starters: Kelee Ringo, Isaiah Rodgers. Perhaps rookie Quinyon Mitchell gets a series or two, but doubtful.
Backup: Eli Ricks.
SAFETIES
Starters: Avonte Maddox, Tristin McCollum
Backup: Cooper DeJean. He can play the position but likely won’t unless needed. The Eagles could also elevate Andre Sam from the practice squad.
