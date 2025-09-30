State Of Eagles: Where Things Stand After 4 Games
The Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in football.
Despite all of the drama on social media or negative chatter about the Eagles' offense, there's no way else around it. When you -- as the reigning Super Bowl champions -- can beat four contenders in a row to begin a season, especially with the offensive question marks, you can have the crown as the top team in football for the time being.
If any other team in the league had beaten the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they'd probably be ecstatic. But, the vibe has been more negative than expected for the Eagles. Despite this, the Eagles keep winning games.
Now, the regular season is about a quarter of the way over. Here's where things stand through four games:
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a good place despite the noise
Record: 4-0
NFC East Standings: First place in the division (Two-game lead over the second-place Washington Commanders)
MVP: Jalen Hurts. This is a tough one. The reason why it's tough is the Eagles have gotten contributions from all over the place this season. Last year, Saquon Barkley was putting up massive numbers each week. This year, there isn't an individual with eye-popping stats, instead it's been a team that has had success thanks to its all-around talent. Hurts gets the nod as the quarterback and someone who is protecting the ball. He has five touchdown passes and four rushing touchdowns without an interception.
Biggest Surprise: AJ Brown's numbers. He has 14 catches for 151 yards through four games. The Eagles likely will need more later on in the season, but are doing just fine right now.
Coach Check-In: Nick Sirianni has checked all of the boxes this season so far. The Eagles keep winning games, even with a slightly slow offense. Sirianni is a big reason why. He's pushing the right levers right now.
Biggest Problem: The slow offense. Everyone knows this. It has been attributed to the passing offense, but the rushing attack isn't popping right now either.