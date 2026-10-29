3 Potential Eagles Trade Targets Despite Nearing Sell-Off Mode

The Eagles find themselves in an unfamiliar spot ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10. A disastrous five-game losing streak means Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman could be in the business of shipping off veteran players, instead of acquiring them for a potential Super Bowl run.

It's never that simple for Roseman, though. He has become a wizard at playing the long game and setting the Eagles up for success in whatever way he can. This year's trade deadline should be no different. Acquiring players hidden on depth charts or seeking a fresh start should be his strategy.

The method of quickly retooling, rather than completely rebuilding, has paid dividends for an Eagles squad that has made the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons. Being smart in the margins makes a massive impact. With that being said, here's a look at three potential trade targets for Philadelphia.

1. Emanuel Wilson, RB (Seahawks)

It's no secret that the Eagles' backfield has been decimated by injuries in 2026. Tank Bigsby (core), Will Shipley (foot), and Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) have all landed on the injured reserve. Starter Saquon Barkley has dealt with a stinger, a hamstring injury, and a back injury during a chaotic campaign.

Bigsby and Pierce are free agents at the end of the season, leaving the Eagles without a bruising back to pair with Barkley in 2027. Shipley excels more in the open field and as a pass-catcher. Seattle's Emanuel Wilson sticks out as a trade target, given his willingness to run over defenders with authority.

Wilson has racked up 403 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 111 carries. The 27-year-old has been the Seahawks' lead back at times, but remains behind Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price in the pecking order when everyone is healthy. In his career, Wilson has averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

Wilson is playing on a one-year contract, which could be considered a drawback. However, it means the price to acquire him will not be sky-high. Roseman could throw a late-round pick Seattle's way and re-sign Wilson in the offseason if he proves he can pound the rock when Barkley needs a rest.

2. Shemar Stewart, DE (Bengals)

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen linked Cincinnati defensive end Shemar Stewart to the Eagles when they outlined their top 25 NFL trade candidates. They cited the fact that he has fallen out of the Bengals' defensive line rotation, even being a healthy scratch against the \\ Ravens in Week 7.

I agree that Philly is a logical landing spot for Stewart. Injuries come into play here again. Defensive ends Jalyx Hunt (knee/ankle) and Nolan Smith Jr. (concussion) are banged up. Offseason acquisition Jonathan Greenard has yet to look 100% healthy in his reps since returning from an ankle injury.

Stewart was praised coming out of college for his ability to collapse the pocket with power before he became a 2025 first-round pick. His 6'5", 265-lb frame makes him an imposing figure to offensive linemen. Stewart has posted 14 tackles, two sacks, and one pass breakup across 11 NFL games.

Not only would Stewart provide immediate depth, but he would provide upside beyond 2026. Stewart will remain on his rookie contract for 2027 & 2028. That gives Philly defensive line coach Clint Hurtt time to fine-tune Stewart's pass-rush package. He could be a steal at the predicted price of a Day 3 pick.

3. Nahshon Wright, CB (Jets)

Philadelphia cornerback Riq Woolen has become a popular trade target for contenders in search of help in the secondary. While it makes sense to ship off his expiring contract, it would leave the Eagles shallow at the position. Jonathan Jones, Kenny Moore II, or Kelee Ringo would see increased snaps.

One avenue Philly could pursue is acquiring a cheap veteran corner to play out the rest of 2026. If it goes poorly, Roseman can let the player leave in free agency. If it goes well, Roseman could re-sign him as Quinyon Mitchell's new partner on the outside. Nahshon Wright of the Jets fits that mold.

It was only a year ago that Wright earned a Pro Bowl nod and led the NFL with eight takeaways in Chicago. He logged 80 tackles and 11 pass breakups over 17 games in 2025. The 28-year-old has struggled to carve out a role in New York after signing a one-year deal, playing only on special teams. On Wednesday, Wright admitted his frustration to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Also: CB Nahshon Wright tells ESPN that he's "definitely frustrated" by having no role on defense. Asked if he has requested a trade, he said, "Not formally...(But) I've expressed my feelings (to the team)." https://t.co/wTfBKk1Bn6 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 28, 2026

A late-round pick swap may be all it takes to pry Wright off the Jets roster. That's a small price to pay for someone who has shown he can use his wingspan and ball-hawking instincts to turn a game on its head. Roseman's known for under-the-radar moves, and Wright should be the next beneficiary.

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